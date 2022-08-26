Read full article on original website
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
Los Angeles Could End COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium on Dec. 31
Eviction protections in Los Angeles implemented during the pandemic could sunset on Dec. 31, according to a report released by the city’s housing department. The report, released last week in response to a City Council directive in June for recommendations and possible amendments to the eviction moratorium, suggests that the council approve ending protections for tenants facing hardship due to the financial impact from COVID-19 on Dec. 31.
Man Reported Missing in Norwalk Found
A 22-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was reported missing in Norwalk was found Wednesday. Luis Fernando Ramirez-Tapia, who also has Prader-Willi syndrome and who authorities say has the mental capacity of a 7 year old, was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 14300 block of Flallon Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Four Million in LA County Urged To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged Tuesday to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6-20, and will impact the cities of Beverly Hills,...
Mercury Soars as Late-Summer Heat Wave Bakes Southland
Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions....
250 Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, I-5 Closure
Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 250 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire...
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 6:55 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies went to the location on a...
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
Fire Burning in About 130 Acres of Brush in Castaic Area
Amid searing heat, a brush fire erupted Wednesday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, with the flames quickly consuming more than 130 acres. The Route Fire was reported about noon near the northbound 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles...
Small Brush Fire in Hansen Dam Recreation Area Contained
Fire crews Wednesday contained a brush fire that was burning in about two acres in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area. The fire was reported near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD crews managed to contain the fire...
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
Fire at Koreatown Apartment Building Extinguished In 44 Minutes
A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.
LA City Council Members Seek Citywide Plan to Combat Street Takeovers
Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or near street takeovers in Los...
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Garcetti Renews Port Partnership in Jakarta
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities. “We...
Chatsworth Man Pleads Guilty to Stalking Charges
A San Fernando Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal criminal charges, including cyberstalking two sisters by sending them text messages that threatened them with rape and murder. Alex Roberts, 27, of Chatsworth, pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking, and — in a separate case brought by federal prosecutors...
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
