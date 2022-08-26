A 22-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was reported missing in Norwalk was found Wednesday. Luis Fernando Ramirez-Tapia, who also has Prader-Willi syndrome and who authorities say has the mental capacity of a 7 year old, was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 14300 block of Flallon Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

NORWALK, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO