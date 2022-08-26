ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

mynewsla.com

Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery

A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies

A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 6:55 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies went to the location on a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man with machete fatally shot after attacking deputies in South L.A. area: LASD

Deputies opened fire, killing a man, while responding to a disturbance in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting took place around 6:55 a.m. in the 9200 block of Graham Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Aerial video from Sky5 showed an investigation taking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in Panorama City shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Panorama City earlier this month that left one man dead and four others wounded, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3 when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Signal Hill, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers

A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Panorama City murder suspect arrested in Texas: LAPD

PANORAMA CITY, Calif. - A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Panorama City earlier this month was arrested in Texas Tuesday, according to police. The suspect, 37-year-old Luis Enriquez Hernandez, was arrested in Houston by local authorities including the Houston Police Department and the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
HOUSTON, TX
mynewsla.com

Boy Arrested for Alleged Threat That Prompted Two School Lockdowns

A 12-year-old boy suspected of threatening violence at a Menifee middle school, as well as causing alarm at a nearby elementary school, was in custody Wednesday. The youth, identified only as a Bell Mountain Middle School student, was arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall on Tuesday on suspicion of making criminal threats.
MENIFEE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting

A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Chatsworth Man to Plead Guilty to Stalking Charges

A Chatsworth man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in separate federal criminal cases alleging he stalked females over the internet in Los Angeles and Georgia. Alex Roberts, 27, has agreed to enter his plea to cyberstalking a Los Angeles woman by sending text messages threatening rape and murder. In the second case, he will plead guilty to stalking a 15-year-old girl in Georgia by sending a series of threatening and harassing messages, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA

