Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 6:55 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies went to the location on a...
Man with machete fatally shot after attacking deputies in South L.A. area: LASD
Deputies opened fire, killing a man, while responding to a disturbance in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting took place around 6:55 a.m. in the 9200 block of Graham Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Aerial video from Sky5 showed an investigation taking […]
Man arrested in Panorama City shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Panorama City earlier this month that left one man dead and four others wounded, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3 when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Toddlers Located in Vehicle of Victim Wounded in Double Shooting
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two toddlers were found in a gunshot victim’s vehicle and another man was in grave condition after a shooting Tuesday night, Aug. 30, in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division officers responded to an alley in the 1900...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Detectives arrest two suspects for the attempted kidnapping of a baby
On August 20, 2022 at approximately 12:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, which was later determined to be an attempted kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers contacted three physically uninjured victims, two women and one baby...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at East 7th Street and West Campus Drive
On Aug. 22, 2022, at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian walking in lanes of traffic at East 7th Street and Campus Drive, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious female pedestrian on the roadway suffering...
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in North Long Beach, police say
Police say a man was walking when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle traveling southbound on Paramount Boulevard. The post Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Panorama City murder suspect arrested in Texas: LAPD
PANORAMA CITY, Calif. - A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Panorama City earlier this month was arrested in Texas Tuesday, according to police. The suspect, 37-year-old Luis Enriquez Hernandez, was arrested in Houston by local authorities including the Houston Police Department and the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby. Nicole Linton's bail review hearing was set for Wednesday after being postponed at...
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
mynewsla.com
Boy Arrested for Alleged Threat That Prompted Two School Lockdowns
A 12-year-old boy suspected of threatening violence at a Menifee middle school, as well as causing alarm at a nearby elementary school, was in custody Wednesday. The youth, identified only as a Bell Mountain Middle School student, was arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall on Tuesday on suspicion of making criminal threats.
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
Long Beach road rage incident leads to car-to-car shootout, violent crash; 1 wounded
A car-to-car shootout in Long Beach that was prompted by road rage left one person wounded and led to a violent crash, police said.
mynewsla.com
Chatsworth Man to Plead Guilty to Stalking Charges
A Chatsworth man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in separate federal criminal cases alleging he stalked females over the internet in Los Angeles and Georgia. Alex Roberts, 27, has agreed to enter his plea to cyberstalking a Los Angeles woman by sending text messages threatening rape and murder. In the second case, he will plead guilty to stalking a 15-year-old girl in Georgia by sending a series of threatening and harassing messages, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 2