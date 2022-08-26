ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE SmackDown results: Women’s tag teams vie for Second Chance

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mrrE_0hX75g8R00

Sometimes, even the best laid plans go awry. When it comes to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament, which continues tonight on SmackDown from Detroit, both the original and backup plans have already come undone.

The tourney was set to have an NXT presence in the form of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, but they never got to compete as neither were medically cleared. Toxic Attraction took their place, advancing with an impressive victory over Natalya and Sonya Deville.

Alas, Gigi Dolin was injured in that match, meaning Toxic Attraction are out and the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah needs an opponent for the semifinal. SmackDown will find them one through a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. As the name implies, the match will feature four teams who have already been eliminated from the tournament, and the winner will face Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the show.

That accounts for two matches, but WWE has announced two more as well. Ricochet and Happy Corbin were just in a Fatal 5-Way with each other last Friday, but they’ll face off in a singles match tonight. And since Sami Zayn has been a thorn in the side of Drew McIntyre as of late in an effort to get in good with Roman Reigns, he’ll have to face some of the consequences of his actions when he wrestles the Scottish Warrior on SmackDown.

On top of all that, the New Day makes a return to live TV tonight. The Viking Warriors held a funeral for the duo, but if we know one thing about them, it’s that the New Day always gets back up and keeps going.

The Little Caesars Arena in Detroit should be live for this one, which you’ll see if you’re watching live on FOX. If not, may we suggest this post right here? Bookmark it and check back for live WWE SmackDown results as they happen.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns

Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
WWE
TVLine

WWE Crowns New Women’s Tag Team Champions on Monday Night Raw After Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout

And just like that, we have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (accompanied by Bayley) on this week’s Monday Night Raw during the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. The titles were vacated earlier this year when previous champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on the May 16 edition of Monday Night Raw after taking issue with the outcome of a planned main event. Veteran announcer Michael Cole revealed on the May 20 edition of Friday Night SmackDown that the pair had been suspended indefinitely, and that there will...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface

At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'

The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Drew Mcintyre
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Status

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back in May and ever since then fans have been waiting to see if they could return to the company. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H took over creative it’s been expected that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions would be making a comeback at some point.
WWE
411mania.com

Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael

Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return

Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Tag Team#Vie#Tv Tonight#Combat#Smackdown#Nxt#Scottish
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles

Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw

Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/29/22)

Tonight, the WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of RAW will air live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the main event of tonight’s RAW will feature a match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles between Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Dutch Mantell Believes Top WWE Heel Is About To Turn Babyface

WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as their top guy for years, however, now more than ever the Tribal Chief is seen as such. Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 725+ days, approaching two years soon, a feat that has not been accomplished in WWE since Hulk Hogan did such decades ago. Reigns has played the heel role for his entire reign, with this coming following "The Big Dog's" face run from 2014 to early 2020 that was not always so accepted by fans. However, some, such as Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, may not see the current situation lasting much longer.
WWE
PWMania

Finn Balor Reveals Who He Would Like to See Join The Judgment Day

WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on which wrestlers he would like to see join the Judgment Day faction. He said:. “I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Will Reform Title-Winning Tag Team At WWE Clash At The Castle

Back in the day, Edge and Rey Mysterio were two of the legendary "SmackDown" Six. From 2002 to 2004 Mysterio, Edge, Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and Chavo Guerrero were featured heavily on "SmackDown" in some of the most critically acclaimed matches at the time. Edge and Mysterio even formed a tag team that went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Now, after this past Monday's "Raw", the former tag team champions will reunite.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley

– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE SmackDown Star Expected To Get Big Push

For weeks now the stars of the women’s division have been competing in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, and the tournament came to an end on Monday night. Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez faced off against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai in the finals on Raw and it was Aliyah & Raquel who walked out with the gold.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury

Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy