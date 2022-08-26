WWE SmackDown results: Women’s tag teams vie for Second Chance

Sometimes, even the best laid plans go awry. When it comes to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament, which continues tonight on SmackDown from Detroit, both the original and backup plans have already come undone.

The tourney was set to have an NXT presence in the form of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, but they never got to compete as neither were medically cleared. Toxic Attraction took their place, advancing with an impressive victory over Natalya and Sonya Deville.

Alas, Gigi Dolin was injured in that match, meaning Toxic Attraction are out and the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah needs an opponent for the semifinal. SmackDown will find them one through a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. As the name implies, the match will feature four teams who have already been eliminated from the tournament, and the winner will face Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the show.

That accounts for two matches, but WWE has announced two more as well. Ricochet and Happy Corbin were just in a Fatal 5-Way with each other last Friday, but they’ll face off in a singles match tonight. And since Sami Zayn has been a thorn in the side of Drew McIntyre as of late in an effort to get in good with Roman Reigns, he’ll have to face some of the consequences of his actions when he wrestles the Scottish Warrior on SmackDown.

On top of all that, the New Day makes a return to live TV tonight. The Viking Warriors held a funeral for the duo, but if we know one thing about them, it’s that the New Day always gets back up and keeps going.

The Little Caesars Arena in Detroit should be live for this one, which you'll see if you're watching live on FOX.

