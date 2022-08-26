ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Outsider.com

WATCH: Moose Battles Golf Course Flag, Golfer Putts Feet in Front of the Giant Animal

Imagine trying to golf and there’s a moose hanging out right in front of you (or a couple of elk, like in this story). That was the reality for a few golfers who were trying to have a peaceful round. In a video on Instagram, a moose has a fight with a flag, and then a man putts right in front of it. He runs off before the huge animal gets close, but in the background, another moose can be seen running at top speed in the other direction. Safe to say, these golfers narrowly avoided what could have been a disaster.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Warns of Increased Bear Activity Along Moose-Wilson Road

Recently, park rangers and wildlife officials at Grand Teton National Park have taken note of increased bear activity along Moose-Wilson Road, a seven-mile-long corridor in the southwest region that connects key parts of the community. As a result, the national park has come up with a temporary solution as well as a few guidelines to help ensure the safety of all species.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Wild Mustangs Seized From Colorado Ranch After ‘Suffering’ Through ‘Emergency’ Situation

During an animal welfare check in Custer County, Colorado, officials seized nine wild mustangs that were in need of immediate medical attention. Previously, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the condition of several horses on a ranch near County Road 358. At 5 p.m. on August 27, officers set out to investigate the matter and found the wild mustangs in an “emergency situation.”
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Angler Finds Hundreds of Jellyfish Native to China in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota angler made quite a discovery the other day at one of his longtime fishing spots, freshwater jellyfish by the hundreds. The viral video has been going around social media. It really is a strange scene to see. Here in the United States, we aren’t used to jellyfish of this variety. Usually, we think of the larger, stereotypical ones in the oceans. However, another species native to another continent is here and it looks like here to stay.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator

Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
MADISON, MS
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park to Begin Closures After Labor Day in Five Major Areas

As anticipated, Grand Teton National Park will be closing portions of the park to complete necessary repairs to crucial roadways and waterways. The repairs will begin after Labor Day, Monday, September 5, and will cover the following five areas: Jackson Lake Dam, Jenny Lake Scenic Drive, Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Access Road, Moose-Wilson Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road. All of the construction is a part of a road improvement project that will hopefully improve the safety and experience of Grand Teton tourists.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Maryland

If you’re looking for a memorable camping experience in the country, Maryland might not be the first state that comes to mind, but it should be. It has some of the best campsites in the country. Maryland may be small, but it makes up for it with its stunning...
MARYLAND STATE
Outdoor Life

Charged by a Grizzly: A 10mm Glock (and Serious Practice) Saved My Life

Sam Kezar reckons he’d be either dead or disfigured if he hadn’t spent all summer fast-drawing his Glock. He bases that conclusion on a sobering calculus of time and distance—the two seconds required for a Wyoming grizzly bear to cover 20 yards—and the fact that Kezar somehow managed to get off seven shots from his 10mm in that span of time as he was staring terror in the face. As the bear was closing fast, and he was backpedaling into the unknown.
WYOMING STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
