WATCH: Moose Battles Golf Course Flag, Golfer Putts Feet in Front of the Giant Animal
Imagine trying to golf and there’s a moose hanging out right in front of you (or a couple of elk, like in this story). That was the reality for a few golfers who were trying to have a peaceful round. In a video on Instagram, a moose has a fight with a flag, and then a man putts right in front of it. He runs off before the huge animal gets close, but in the background, another moose can be seen running at top speed in the other direction. Safe to say, these golfers narrowly avoided what could have been a disaster.
Iconic 200-Year-Old Saguaro Cactus Collapses in Arizona State Park Following Rainstorm
Locals in Arizona are mourning the loss of a magnificent, 200-year-old saguaro cactus that finally succumbed to its advanced age on August 29. For two centuries, the spiny saguaro stood tall along the Romero Ruins trail in the ever-popular Catalina State Park. Famous for its cacti and other desert flora, the park has long celebrated the saguaro’s presence.
Grand Teton National Park Warns of Increased Bear Activity Along Moose-Wilson Road
Recently, park rangers and wildlife officials at Grand Teton National Park have taken note of increased bear activity along Moose-Wilson Road, a seven-mile-long corridor in the southwest region that connects key parts of the community. As a result, the national park has come up with a temporary solution as well as a few guidelines to help ensure the safety of all species.
Beloved Humpback Whale Nicknamed Fran Killed By Ship Off California Coast
A beloved 49-foot-long humpback whale named Fran was killed offshore in California recently. Her injuries are consistent with a ship strike, according to a necropsy done by the Marine Mammal Center and the California Academy of Sciences. Fran’s injuries include a dislocated skull and a fractured vertebra. Fran washed...
Wild Mustangs Seized From Colorado Ranch After ‘Suffering’ Through ‘Emergency’ Situation
During an animal welfare check in Custer County, Colorado, officials seized nine wild mustangs that were in need of immediate medical attention. Previously, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the condition of several horses on a ranch near County Road 358. At 5 p.m. on August 27, officers set out to investigate the matter and found the wild mustangs in an “emergency situation.”
Paraglider Who Died in Colorado Identified as Former Navy Seal: Report
A 26-year-old man who recently died in a paragliding accident in Colorado has been identified as a former Navy Seal. According to a report, the paraglider who died in the Breckenridge area has been identified as Zacharia Bolster of Arvada, Colorado. According to the coroner’s office, Bolster was a former...
WATCH: Angler Finds Hundreds of Jellyfish Native to China in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler made quite a discovery the other day at one of his longtime fishing spots, freshwater jellyfish by the hundreds. The viral video has been going around social media. It really is a strange scene to see. Here in the United States, we aren’t used to jellyfish of this variety. Usually, we think of the larger, stereotypical ones in the oceans. However, another species native to another continent is here and it looks like here to stay.
PHOTO: Bowhunter Tags Massive 190-Inch Velvet Buck on Archery Season’s Opening Day
For one Georgia suburban bowhunter, the hunt of a lifetime went off without a hitch on the first day of archery season. The outdoors is a place for sports and fun. Lee Ellis is a big proponent of the suburban hunting community. And he can shoot, too. The bowhunter had been watching one buck over the course of three years. They had their date the other day.
LOOK: Idaho Hunter Takes Down Enormous Nontypical Buck on Opening Day
Recently, a father and son in Idaho took down a huge nontypical buck after tracking the deer for more than two years. After patiently waiting in 100-degree weather, Hunter Crownover and his dad, Wayne, had a small window to take the buck, and they made the best of the rare opportunity.
Mammoth Cave National Park To Begin Major Improvements on Underground Trail
One of Kentucky’s great outdoor… er underground, gems is getting a facelift. Mammoth Cave National Park is going to undergo major improvements. Kentuckians and visitors are going to be excited. The park means a lot to the region and the state. If you aren’t from Kentucky, then Mammoth...
Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator
Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
Grand Teton National Park to Begin Closures After Labor Day in Five Major Areas
As anticipated, Grand Teton National Park will be closing portions of the park to complete necessary repairs to crucial roadways and waterways. The repairs will begin after Labor Day, Monday, September 5, and will cover the following five areas: Jackson Lake Dam, Jenny Lake Scenic Drive, Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Access Road, Moose-Wilson Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road. All of the construction is a part of a road improvement project that will hopefully improve the safety and experience of Grand Teton tourists.
Three-Legged Alligator Spotted in Florida Goes Viral on TikTok: VIDEO
If you thought alligators couldn’t be any more creepy, we’ve got bad news for you. Recently, a three-legged alligator in Florida has gone viral after it appeared in a Tik Tok video. Amanda Leigh Demuth, 28, a Cape Coral resident, spotted the creature while driving to a Fort...
The most dangerous tree in the world, which can cause blindness, is found in Florida
Florida is home to several types of exotic fauna and flora. Among those beautiful trees and plants reside the famous Manchineel, the deadliest tree in the world (The Guinness Book of World Records).
Best Campsites in Maryland
If you’re looking for a memorable camping experience in the country, Maryland might not be the first state that comes to mind, but it should be. It has some of the best campsites in the country. Maryland may be small, but it makes up for it with its stunning...
Florida Wildlife Expert Loses Arm in His Second Alligator Attack in Ten Years
Two weeks ago, a wildlife expert in Florida was attacked by a large alligator, which led to the man losing part of his arm. It was the second gator attack that Greg Graziani sustained over the last decade. Graziani is the director of wildlife at Florida Gator Gardens in Venus,...
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Charged by a Grizzly: A 10mm Glock (and Serious Practice) Saved My Life
Sam Kezar reckons he’d be either dead or disfigured if he hadn’t spent all summer fast-drawing his Glock. He bases that conclusion on a sobering calculus of time and distance—the two seconds required for a Wyoming grizzly bear to cover 20 yards—and the fact that Kezar somehow managed to get off seven shots from his 10mm in that span of time as he was staring terror in the face. As the bear was closing fast, and he was backpedaling into the unknown.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
New Jersey Dad Who Disappeared on Family Camping Outing Found Dead
A New Jersey man went missing during a camping trip with his family in Pennsylvania last Sunday. Just over 24 hours later, his body was discovered near the area from which he disappeared. Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey was reported missing on August 21st. According to police reports,...
