Where to watch Hawaii football games on the big screens

By Chelsee Yee
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — College football is back! On Saturday, the University of Hawaii football team hosts Vanderbilt in the 2022 season opener. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.

And if you don’t plan to go to the game, it will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.

And if you don’t have a television or just want to enjoy the game on a big screen, then check out the following Consolidated Theatres locations: Koko Marina, Town Center of Mililani and Kapolei Entertainment Center. It’s the first time in two years these presentations are returning to the theatre.

Showtimes are 4:30 p.m. every Saturday from Aug. 27 to Nov. 26. Click here to get tickets.

Consolidated is also offering special concession deals on game days. The hotdog-drink combo costs $13.

Below are the menus for each theatre:

Consolidated Theatres at Kapolei Entertainment Center

  • Choice of Classic, Chili Cheese with minced onions and cheddar, or the Big Kahuna hotdog, topped with kalua pork and fresh house-made slaw. Guests can also upgrade their beverage for $2 to cool off with a local draft beer.
  • Tickets are $14 each, offering premium recliner seating.

Consolidated Theatres Koko Marina

  • Enjoy the Classic or Chili Cheese hotdog and beverage combo.
  • Tickets are just $12 each for traditional theatre seating.

Consolidated Theatres at Town Center of Mililani

  • Choice of Classic, Chili Cheese with minced onions and cheddar, or the Banh Mi hotdog, topped with lemon cilantro aioli, fresh jalapeños, vegetable slaw and takuan. Guests can also upgrade their beverage for $2 to cool off with a local draft beer.
  • Tickets are $15 each, offering premium recliner seating.

Consolidated Theatres also continues to run its fan-favorite Hana Hou Picture Show at their Kapolei location. Next movies are “Gremlins” on Sept. 14 and “The Exorcist: Extended Director’s Cut” on Oct. 5.

HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
