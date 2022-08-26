Read full article on original website
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT): Time to Buy?
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
The Megatrend Stock Investors Might Be Missing
Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses the opportunity in investing in homebuilder stocks like Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH), and NVR (NYSE: NVR). These companies benefit from the long-term trend of low existing home inventory in the U.S. He argues that the risk of a housing crash is overblown because demand is so high, unlike during the financial crisis.
DEI vs. CUBE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector might want to consider either Douglas Emmett (DEI) or CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for...
Here's Why Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of...
FMX vs. MNST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Beverages - Soft drinks stocks have likely encountered both Fomento Economico (FMX) and Monster Beverage (MNST). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the...
What Makes Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) a New Buy Stock
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
This is Why Amer Movil (AMX) is a Great Dividend Stock
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $232.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook
Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
Why Axis Capital (AXS) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of...
What's in Store for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings?
Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO is expected to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 1, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 26.79% in the last reported quarter. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.
Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Lakeland Financial (LKFN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Prospect Capital (PSEC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.53%. A quarter...
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Why Snowflake Plunged Today
Shares of hypergrowth cloud data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were falling today, down as much as 7.4% in early-morning trading, before recovering slightly to a loss of 4.9% as of 12:56 p.m. ET. The sell-off doesn't appear to have anything to do with the company's operational results or news; in...
