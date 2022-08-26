Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Suspect in Perkins Pier gunfire incident pleads not guilty
A 21-year-old Waterbury woman pled not guilty Wednesday to three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with an Aug. 22 gunfire incident near Perkins Pier in Burlington. Teia Mobbs was ordered to be held without bail, pending further legal proceedings, according to court documents. She was arraigned...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Newport on kidnapping, obstruction of justice charges
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old man from Lowell was arrested following an incident in Newport yesterday. Authorities say they were attempting to execute a court order on Main Street in front of the Orleans County Courthouse at around 3:35 p.m. Police allege Dylan Gingue arrived and interfered with the trooper...
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman, 21, arrested in Perkins Pier shooting
Burlington, VT — Burlington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection to last week’s shooting at Perkins Pier. Teia Mobbs of Waterbury is being held Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. She faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. The August 22 incident was the...
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police
NEWPORT — Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped from police yesterday in Newport. The incident took place took place on Main Street at around 3:35 p.m. Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell. She is wanted on charges...
WCAX
Brighton man arrested after trying to set house on fire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brighton man is behind bars facing several charges for trying to set someone’s house on fire. 64-year-old Avery Buchman is accused of lighting a firework and placing it near a propane tank and parked car right next to an occupied house. Vermont State Police...
mynbc5.com
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A woman from Waterbury is waking up behind bars after being arrested in connection with a gunfire incident at Perkins Pier in Burlington last week. Police tracked down 21-year-old Teia Mobbs to an address in Waterbury. Last Monday, Police responded to Perkins Pier after Mobbs allegedly...
WCAX
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile, 29, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to operating without owner’s consent and violating his conditions. This comes after police spotted a car...
Barton Chronicle
VSP seek whereabouts of Shylo Bourdeau
The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on 8/29/22 on Main St, Newport. As a result, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, to answer to the charges of Custodial Interference, Obstruction of Justice, and Impeding a Public Officer.
newportdispatch.com
Catalytic converters stolen in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Bloomfield today. Authorities were notified of two stolen catalytic converters on Vermont Route 105 at around 12:00 p.m. It was reported the catalytic converters were taken from a Ford F-150 sometime between July 1 and yesterday. Anyone with information...
WCAX
Vermont man pleads not guilty to domestic terrorism
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including domestic terrorism. Avery Buchman, 64, of Brighton, who goes by Scott, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon. Vermont State Police say on Monday, Buchman set a gas canister on fire in a neighbor’s driveway on...
mychamplainvalley.com
South Burlington Police warn of phone scam
South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning locals of a phone scam dubbed the “grandparent scam”, where scammers call the victim and say that a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. The scammers will then tell the victim...
mynbc5.com
Four people arrested following shooting incident
NEWPORT, Vt. — Newport police arrested four people on Thursday after multiple shots were fired into a home. Police say they began receiving multiple calls on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. about possible gunshots. An investigation found that multiple shots were fired into a three-family property on Third Street. Several...
WCAX
Police arrest 4 in Newport shooting
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Newport has led to four arrests, but police say none of them was the triggerman. Newport Police say multiple shots were fired into a home Thursday night at about 5:15 p.m. They say several people were inside the three-family property on 3rd Street at the time but that no one was hurt.
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI the cause of 2-vehicle crash in Alburgh
ALBURGH — A 24-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Alburgh yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 2, by Border Road, at around 4:50 p.m. According to the report, Simon Wagner, of Alburgh, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Sandra Goodhue, 53, of Chazy, NY, resulting in the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Hit-and-run takes put mailboxes, fence in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Swanton early this morning. Authorities say the incident took place on Comstock Road that occurred sometime during the night. The vehicle took out mailboxes, trash bins, and multiple fence posts before leaving the scene. Using debris left behind...
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
Newport man dies in truck crash on Rt. 58 in Lowell
Shane Copp, 24, was a passenger in a pickup truck that rolled over Saturday night, according to Vermont State Police.
Police: Speed was a factor in fatal Lowell crash
A passenger died when the truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail and rolled over.
