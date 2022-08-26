Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
South Burlington Police warn of phone scam
South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning locals of a phone scam dubbed the “grandparent scam”, where scammers call the victim and say that a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. The scammers will then tell the victim...
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police
NEWPORT — Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped from police yesterday in Newport. The incident took place took place on Main Street at around 3:35 p.m. Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell. She is wanted on charges...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
WCAX
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman, 21, arrested in Perkins Pier shooting
Burlington, VT — Burlington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection to last week’s shooting at Perkins Pier. Teia Mobbs of Waterbury is being held Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. She faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. The August 22 incident was the...
WCAX
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. No one is sure how it ended up in the Green Mountain State, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt,...
WCAX
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile, 29, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to operating without owner’s consent and violating his conditions. This comes after police spotted a car...
Sources: 2 dead in Bloomingdale house fire
A fire this morning at a home in Bloomingdale resulted in two fatalities, News 12 has been told.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
WCAX
Vermont man pleads not guilty to domestic terrorism
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including domestic terrorism. Avery Buchman, 64, of Brighton, who goes by Scott, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon. Vermont State Police say on Monday, Buchman set a gas canister on fire in a neighbor’s driveway on...
montpelierbridge.org
Dog Days at the Montpelier Pool
Every year the City of Montpelier Department of Recreation signals the end of summer by collaborating with the Central Vermont Humane Society to open the city pool to local pups to enjoy before draining the water. This year 189 people and 118 dogs helped raise almost $2,000 for the humane society, according to the Society’s Laurie Garrison, Co-Executive Director of finance and development.
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Newport on kidnapping, obstruction of justice charges
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old man from Lowell was arrested following an incident in Newport yesterday. Authorities say they were attempting to execute a court order on Main Street in front of the Orleans County Courthouse at around 3:35 p.m. Police allege Dylan Gingue arrived and interfered with the trooper...
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal DUI-related accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average.
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
NECN
Vermont to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
Vermonters will come together Wednesday evening to remember relatives, friends, and neighbors who died from overdoses. The lawn of the Vermont State House in Montpelier will be the setting for a gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. In 2021, the Vermont Department of...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Hit-and-run takes put mailboxes, fence in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Swanton early this morning. Authorities say the incident took place on Comstock Road that occurred sometime during the night. The vehicle took out mailboxes, trash bins, and multiple fence posts before leaving the scene. Using debris left behind...
Programs That Provide Meals, Check-Ins for Seniors in Rural Vermont Struggle With Fewer Volunteers
Fred Wilber has to navigate several narrow dirt roads in East Montpelier when he starts his Meals on Wheels route. In winter, they're slick with ice; during mud season, they're muddy and bumpy. He makes the trip each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, rain or shine. Wilber took a reporter along...
Comments / 1