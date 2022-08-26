Every year the City of Montpelier Department of Recreation signals the end of summer by collaborating with the Central Vermont Humane Society to open the city pool to local pups to enjoy before draining the water. This year 189 people and 118 dogs helped raise almost $2,000 for the humane society, according to the Society’s Laurie Garrison, Co-Executive Director of finance and development.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO