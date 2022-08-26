Read full article on original website
New faces, same game: the Backyard Brawl finally returns Thursday
Time may heal all wounds, but it sure doesn't cool down any animosity. The Backyard Brawl returns Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 11-year hiatus comes to an end when West Virginia takes the 74.5-mile trip to Acrisure Stadium to face their most heated rival, the 17th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. The rivalry resumes the Mountaineers’ oldest continuous series, dating back to 1895.
The Backyard Brawl is ‘where the beast lives’ for Pitt, WVU
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pat Bostick’s official title at the University of Pittsburgh is “Senior Associate Athletic Director of Development, Major Gifts.”. There’s an unofficial title that pops up fairly regularly for the quarterback who helped the Panthers pull off one of college football’s greatest upsets of the 21st century.
WVU men drop, women hold steady in United Soccer Coaches poll
The WVU women’s soccer team is poised for a top-25 matchup on Thursday after keeping its place in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday. The Mountaineers (2-1-1) remain at No. 21 after taking a win and a loss over the last week. They fell on Thursday on the road against No. 10 Penn State 2-0 but recovered on Sunday with a 3-0 home victory over Saint Francis.
No. 7 Pitt takes down No. 6 WVU with three quick scores
Pitt's Jacquesson blisters Mountaineers with a goal and an assist. An early flurry of goals put No. 7 Pitt ahead as the Panthers defeated No. 6 West Virginia 3-0 in the men’s soccer Backyard Brawl on Monday in Pittsburgh. Pitt (2-0) scored its three goals in 19 minutes while...
JT Daniels named WVU’s starting QB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – JT Daniels will call the signals against Pitt. WVU head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that the transfer quarterback will start in the Mountaineers’ week one clash against Pitt. Daniels beat out three other candidates for the job this preseason. “JT earned the right to...
Quick Hits: Brown names QB, previews Backyard Brawl
It’s game week in Morgantown, and fans have finally gotten the news they’ve awaited for months: JT Daniels will start for the Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium. While that tidbit understandably dominates the Monday headlines, Neal Brown had much, much more to say during his 20-minute press conference. Here are some of the biggest updates from the head football coach:
Pitt coach Narduzzi praises “cerebral” JT Daniels
WVU's new QB has left an impression on the opposing head coach. A showdown between former USC quarterbacks is afoot in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Just days after Pitt announced USC transfer Kedon Slovis will start against West Virginia in the season-opening Backyard Brawl, WVU retaliated by naming its own former Trojan, JT Daniels, as its starting quarterback. Both enter the game with a wealth of college experience as they are set to debut for their new respective teams.
Examining WVU’s depth chart for opener vs. Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed a two-deep for his roster Monday prior to his first game week press conference of the regular season. Most notably, the fourth-year head coach named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against Pitt, adding that the transfer’s “steadiness” and decision-making ability set him apart from his teammates at that position.
Victor Scott II named Florida State League Player of the Week
Minor League Baseball recognized a former WVU star for his early impact on the pro ranks on Monday. Victor Scott II was named the Florida State League Player of the Week after a monster week for the Palm Beach Cardinals, playing four games against the St. Lucie Mets, smacking his first two professional home runs and recording six RBIs. Scott played four of the five games in the series and batted .375 with five extra-base hits. He also added a pair of stolen bases in typical Victor Scott II fashion.
