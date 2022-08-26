Minor League Baseball recognized a former WVU star for his early impact on the pro ranks on Monday. Victor Scott II was named the Florida State League Player of the Week after a monster week for the Palm Beach Cardinals, playing four games against the St. Lucie Mets, smacking his first two professional home runs and recording six RBIs. Scott played four of the five games in the series and batted .375 with five extra-base hits. He also added a pair of stolen bases in typical Victor Scott II fashion.

