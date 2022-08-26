ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

NOLA.com

Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar

The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

17 years ago Hurricane Katrina made landfall

(WEHT) – Monday marks 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in southeast Louisiana. Katrina is the costliest hurricane to ever hit the United States, surpassing the record previously held by Hurricane Andrew from 1992. In addition, Katrina is one of the five deadliest hurricanes to ever strike the United States — responsible for just […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman is killed at New Orleans airport in tragic on-the-job accident

KENNER, La. — 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was working as a baggage handling supervisor Tuesday night. Her team was unloading a Frontier flight shortly before 10:30 p.m., when, according to her employer, Thompson's hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Baggage handler at MSY killed on Tuesday night

KENNER, La. — A Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport employee was killed on Tuesday night following an incident at work. Jermani Thompson, 26, of Reserve, LA., was injured at the airport and was transported to a local hospital around 10 p.m. Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Checking out 3 disturbances in the tropics | New Orleans News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. There are no named storms or hurricanes, but there are three disturbances out there right now. One is in the Caribbean Sea, and …
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
