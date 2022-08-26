Read full article on original website
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar
The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
theadvocate.com
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in Africa found safe nearly 5 months later
A New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in West Africa has been found alive after five months of captivity, according to the Archdiocese's Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
17 years ago Hurricane Katrina made landfall
(WEHT) – Monday marks 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in southeast Louisiana. Katrina is the costliest hurricane to ever hit the United States, surpassing the record previously held by Hurricane Andrew from 1992. In addition, Katrina is one of the five deadliest hurricanes to ever strike the United States — responsible for just […]
Looking Back On Hurricane Katrina 17 Years Later [VIDEO]
I'll never forget watching from home as New Orleans flooded following Hurricane Katrina.
Woman is killed at New Orleans airport in tragic on-the-job accident
KENNER, La. — 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was working as a baggage handling supervisor Tuesday night. Her team was unloading a Frontier flight shortly before 10:30 p.m., when, according to her employer, Thompson's hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tuesday AM Tropical Update: Invest 91-L may develop in the next 5 days | New Orleans News
Tuesday AM Tropical Update: Invest 91-L may develop in the next 5 days. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For the ninth week in a row,...
Reserve school maintenance worker arrested after a discovery in girls’ bathroom
The students reported it to school officials, and the Sheriff's office was called.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
'I only wish I could put my arms around you and hug you': Sisters of the Holy Cross are grateful for missing colleague's return
NEW ORLEANS — Marianite Sisters of the Holy Cross Ann Lacour and Renee Daigle say their prayers have been answered. Monday morning, they received a call from the FBI with an update on their missing colleague and friend Sister Suellen Tennyson. "Their first words were, we have good news,...
MSY baggage handler killed when hair got caught in machinery
A 26-year-old baggage handler at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport died in an industrial accident while unloading bags for Frontier Airlines.
WDSU
Baggage handler at MSY killed on Tuesday night
KENNER, La. — A Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport employee was killed on Tuesday night following an incident at work. Jermani Thompson, 26, of Reserve, LA., was injured at the airport and was transported to a local hospital around 10 p.m. Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cantrell Recall Collects Thousands of New Orleans Signatures Over The Weekend
New Orleans residents upset about crime are showing up in droves.
thelouisianaweekend.com
2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish residents credited with Hurricane Ida recovery process
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish suffered serious losses after Hurricane Ida, but by the looks of the parish, one can determine that the residents have recovered. "If you just look at Tangipahoa Parish, we've recovered," said Parish President Robbie Miller. It is a major feat. Over 20,000 homes...
KNOE TV8
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central...
fox8live.com
Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.
