southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies
The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
q13fox.com
Washington State Fair: Labor Day Weekend events, new exhibits, full concert lineup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Fair starts Friday with new entertainment, activities and animal exhibits for the whole family. The gates officially open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and the fun continues through Sunday, Sept. 25. Labor Day Weekend, however, will offer deals to properly kick off the celebration in Puyallup. Below is a list of Labor Day Weekend deals and events, entirely new exhibits, and a full concert lineup.
Chronicle
Lewis County Parks and Rec Director Connie Riker Puts in Resignation
With the 2022 Southwest Washington Fair and Washington State Garlic Festival in the books, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director and Fair Manager Connie Riker has announced her resignation. Riker spoke about her decision to leave during a county meeting on Wednesday morning where attendance for the Garlic Fest and...
Chronicle
Former Tenino Mayor Eric Strawn Has Died
Former Tenino mayor Eric Strawn has died, the City of Tenino announced Wednesday. “The city is not at liberty to share any details regarding former Mayor Strawn’s passing, but we would like to extend our condolences to his friends and family,” city officials posted on Facebook. “Mayor Strawn’s family is in our thoughts.”
Chronicle
COVID-Era Universal Free Lunches are Going Away in Many Washington Schools
Starting this fall, about half of all Washington public school students will have to pay for school meals for the first time in more than two years. That's because federal lawmakers did not extend a pandemic-era reimbursement program for schools nationwide that provide free breakfast and lunch. Schools had been...
Chronicle
Midway Cinema to See Discounted Movie Tickets, Other Promotions on Sept. 3
Coming Attractions Theatres announced a partnership with the Cinema Foundation on Monday to help people go to the movies at discounted prices for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3. “All movies, all formats, all showtimes, all day Sept. 3 for no more than $3,” read the announcement. Coming Attractions...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022
• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
Chronicle
Four Things You Should Know Before Picking Wild Blackberries in Washington State
Wild blackberries are common across Washington state, but before you head down the road to start foraging, there are a few things you should be wary of before snacking on wild berries. While blackberries are considered a noxious weed alongside many others in Washington and are highly invasive, many Washingtonians...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th
Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
thetrek.co
Week 7: Washington Part 1
Walking towards Cascade Locks I kept looking over my shoulder. I was immediately attempting to use all my mental strength to engrave the memory of the Eagle Creek PCT Alternate Trail into my brain. That day my jaw ached from the edges of my mouth pointing upward for the entire 8 hours of hiking. A day spent meandering through a land of thundering cascades surrounding both sides of the trail— the crash of rushing water making it hard not to grin. This enlightened mood would continue and then switch drastically, matching the terrain of Washington: up, down, up, down… ad infinitum.
Don’t Throw This In The Trash, It’s Illegal In Washington State
Did you know that there is a recycling program for unused electronics in Washington State?. "Proper disposal of HHW is an important aspect of protecting human health and the environment. Due to the potential dangers of improper disposal, it is illegal in the State of Washington to place hazardous waste in the garbage, a landfill, or private or public property" according to the Benton County website about hazardous waste.
The Suburban Times
Notice Street Closures for Rodeo Parade – September 9
City of Puyallup announcement. Notice is hereby given of upcoming street closures in the Puyallup downtown on Friday, September 9th for the 2022 Cattle Drive and Rodeo Parade. The primary closure will be of Meridian from Stewart to 7th beginning at approximately 8 am. Detour routes will be marked. Streets closed for the parade will be re-opened immediately following the parade.
seattleschild.com
Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?
Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
Fire that ignited in dry grass destroys school bus
TOLEDO, Wash. — The simple act of backing up resulted in a fire that destroyed a school bus in the Lewis County city of Toledo on Tuesday. Bus driver William Blankenship had dropped off all his riders. While he was turning around on Classe Road, he needed to back up the bus.
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
610KONA
Police: Rainbow Fentanyl Spreading In Pacific Northwest
(Tacoma, WA) -- Police are warning about rainbow-colored fentanyl making its way to the Pacific Northwest. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the dyed synthetic opioid has been seized at the U.S. southern border and in Oregon. Authorities say they have found fentanyl in pill form and pressed blocks, both resembling candy and sidewalk chalk. Authorities are asking parents with young children to be on the lookout for this opioid, especially in public places and playgrounds, and encouraging them to talk to their teenage children about its deadly consequences.
