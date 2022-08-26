ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Australian Woman Sues Psychiatrist For Approving Male Gender Transition, Leaving Her 'Devastated' She Can't Have Kids

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
RaquelHarristv

An Australian woman is suing a psychiatrist after he approved her gender transition during a single meeting — only for her to have a change of heart, Radar has learned .

Jay Langadinos filed the docs against Dr. Patrick Toohey , who signed off on her female-to-male hormone treatment and two surgeries to remove her breasts and uterus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ktrun_0hX71kWV00
RaquelHarristv

Langadinos said they met when she was 19 back in May 2010. They were connected via her endocrinologist to discern if gender reassignment was a possibility.

A referral letter from Professor Ann Conway said it "seemed likely" Langadinos had "true gender dysphoria," according to a statement of claim filed in the NSW Supreme Court in May.

Conway pointed out that she was "very young" and "clearly" needed "thorough psychiatric work-up before embarking on hormone treatment."

Docs show that Toohey agreed with those findings and concluded that Langadinos suffered from gender dysphoria and was ultimately "suitable" for testosterone therapy.

Langadinos saw Toohey a second time in February 2012 and considered making more changes to her body . She had a breast removal operation in April.

They apparently met again in May, during which she discussed having her womb removed. By November, she had the hysterectomy procedure at age 22.

As the years passed, she "came to the realization that she should not have undergone the hormone therapy or the first and second surgeries."

Langadinos said she has suffered as a result, citing complications from early menopause, anxiety and depression, impaired psychological functioning, and more.

She further expressed how her social phobia should have been considered an important factor before she was ever given the green light on hormone therapy.

Langadinos said it's been an unsettling reality that she now has to live with. "Knowing that I can't have children is absolutely devastating," she told The Sydney Morning Herald .

Toohey, for his part, said he was unable to comment due to it being a legal matter.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Langadinos no longer identifies as male and is suing her ex-psychiatrist for professional negligence.

Comments / 160

Ignorance Is Bliss
5d ago

At age 19 she should have known she wouldn’t be able to have children. All males know that men can’t have babies. It was her choice so she should suffer with the consequences. Responsibility and accountability.

Reply(24)
110
White Sox
4d ago

but she Approved of All of that??? and now that she has a change of heart she so decides to sue now because she now Realizes she can't have kids?? that is silly..She should have Never wanted to do such a major surgery and Traumatic transition.."People!!!! Be Thankful for Who you are and stop changing yourself." "Appreciate the Gift of LIFE"!!!

Reply
59
India
4d ago

U did what u did to urself. U got advise, u used it. N so now years later, due to ur mistake, u want to blame someone else for ur mistake. U need to quit being so self-centered. No one really cares about ur issues.

Reply(3)
49
Related
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Transition#Gender Dysphoria#Gender Reassignment#Testosterone#Breasts#Australian#The Nsw Supreme Court
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate

Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
PopCrush

Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret

DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Nurse’s boss sends ‘thank you’ note to woman’s husband after she made her work overtime

A nurse has sparked a debate about appropriate workplace etiquette after revealing that her boss wrote a letter to her husband, in which she thanked him for “sharing” his wife with the hospital where she works.In a viral post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, user u/SolitudeWeeks shared an image of the handwritten note her boss reportedly sent her husband after she had worked overtime at the hospital for the past several months. She explained that mandatory overtime at her job is “supposed to be heavily fined” but the fines were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

55K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy