NBCMontana
Bear seen on University of Montana campus
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana Police received a report of a bear near the Prescott House on campus. The bear was located and police observed it heading south through the brush. The bear was not acting aggressively, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were notified. The following was sent...
NBCMontana
Voting for Missoula Co. Pet Commissioner wraps up
MISSOULA, Mont. — Voting for this year's Missoula County Pet Commissioner contest ends this Wednesday. The contest ran throughout the month of August, and voting began Aug. 21. The winning pet will be recognized with an official proclamation during a commissioners' public meeting and receive a $25 gift card...
NBCMontana
Long-term parking goes up at Missoula airport
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport is set to increase it's long-term parking pricing by a dollar, starting October 1. The increase will charge travelers $10-per-day, with the first hour in long-term parking free. According to the Missoula Montana Airport, multiple factors caused the increase--from a new terminal...
NBCMontana
Parade kicks off Ravalli County Fair
HAMILTON, Mont. — Ravalli County's biggest weekend kicked off in Hamilton Wednesday morning. Year-in and year-out the fair parade always draws a big crowd. Hamilton's Main Street was lined with fans ready to enjoy the long weekend. The Bitterroot Mountettes Equestrian Drill Team led the parade. The iconic mounted...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council selects 6 candidates for mayoral interviews
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council members nominated six mayoral candidates for interviews on Monday night. The nominees are listed in the order they will be interviewed:. Jacob Elder. Jordan Hess. Fred Rice. Teigan Avery. Mike Nugent. Patrick Weasel Head. Council members each nominated an interviewee. Amber Sherrill nominated...
NBCMontana
Ravalli Co. Fair, Bitterroot's biggest weekend kicks off in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Mont. — The weather couldn't have been more gorgeous to start the Ravalli County Fair. Since 1893, Ravalli County has celebrated its agricultural heritage at the fairgrounds. This year's theme is 'Down on the Farm.'. "We have historically picked ( a theme) having to do with the end...
NBCMontana
Fire danger lowered to high in Missoula Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire danger in Missoula County has been lowered to high as temperatures have cooled. The fire danger was previously labeled very high. Officials still urge people to use caution when outdoors as when fire danger is high. Dry grasses and needles ignite easily, and a fire...
NBCMontana
Controversy in Lake Co. leaves irrigators questioning water delivery next year
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local irrigators packed the Ronan Community Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the controversy over irrigation fees in Lake County. Now people are concerned water might not be delivered next year. The Lake County Commission passed a resolution last month that said they weren't going to...
NBCMontana
City of Missoula to commit $1.5 million for South Ave. improvements
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Missoula will commit $1.5 million to improvements for South Avenue. City Council members approved the expenditure Monday. That's what they'll chip in as matching funds for the federal Safe Streets for All funding. The City is joining Missoula County and applying for up...
NBCMontana
Accident blocks southbound Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports there is a blockage on southbound Brooks Street at Paxon Street due to an accident. Officials say drivers should yield to emergency vehicles and first responders on the scene and to expect traffic delays and possible traffic rerouting. Missoula Police Department...
NBCMontana
Official faces misconduct hearing for 'derogatory' comments about MOA, MHSA
MISSOULA, Mont. — A soccer official who spoke out on frustrations with the handling of concerns with the Montana High School Association and Montana Officials Association is now facing possible suspension or fees. A group of soccer officials have been working on getting MHSA and MOA board to approve...
NBCMontana
Western Montana Fair smashes attendance record
Missoula, MT — Numbers for the Western Montana Fair are out, and officials say visitors topped 100,000, beating the record set just last year. Presale tickets for the carnival went up by 32%. Next year’s fair is set for Aug. 9-13, and the theme is “The Butterfly Effect” to...
NBCMontana
Ravalli County Fair kicks off Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Fair starts Wednesday morning. The parade will go down Main Street in Hamilton starting at 10 a.m. Gates and barns also open at the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Visitors can get on carnival rides starting at 2 p.m. and future farmers will show...
NBCMontana
Glacier park employee receives wilderness stewardship award
Missoula, MT — The National Park Service recognized a number of employees, volunteers and partners last week, and a local face received an award. Jillian McKenna received the Wes Henry Excellence in Wilderness Stewardship Award for outstanding contributions and leadership. "We are so proud of Jillian and her hard...
NBCMontana
Montana Tech alum donates $1 million to alma mater
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana Tech alum donated $1 million to the school that will be spread out over the next two years. Arthur Ditto pledged the money to fund scholarships for students in fields that support the mining industry. Ditto served as a member of the Tech Foundation...
NBCMontana
Ravalli Co. asks for help with criminal mischief case
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Aug. 19, a Stevensville resident reported vandalism of his home and several vehicles overnight to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. The incident most likely occurred between midnight and 2 a.m. on Wagon Trail Road. "The damage included significant graffiti applied to the exterior of the...
NBCMontana
Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
NBCMontana
Hot Springs man sentenced to 80 years for homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, from Hot Springs, has been sentenced to 80 years with no time suspended for deliberate homicide. McLaughlin killed his roommate in October of 2020. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A Hot Springs man was sentenced Tuesday to 80...
NBCMontana
Gray wolf trapping courses to be held for CSKT member hunters
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Tribal Wildlife Management Program will host two wolf trapping instruction courses for Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Member Hunters interested in a gray wolf trapping permit. This course is mandatory for new hunters preparing to use foothold traps for wolves in the upcoming season. The...
NBCMontana
East Fork 3 Fire burns in Lolo area
MISSOULA, Mont. — The East Fork 3 Fire is burning west of Lolo Peak in Missoula County. The blaze is in the area of East Fork Lolo Creek Road and 1 1/2 miles northwest of Skookum Butte Lookout, 2 1/2 miles north of the Montana-Idaho state line and 6 miles south of Lolo Creek Campground and Highway 12.
