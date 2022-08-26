ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two years after blackouts, heat wave exposes California’s continued vulnerability. Here’s why

Two years after the last rolling blackouts, with a massive heat wave starting to blanket the West, California’s electricity grid remains extremely vulnerable to power outages. The potential shortfall in power supplies is the result of climate-driven heat waves, drought-induced strains on hydro power and global supply-chain problems that...
Rolling blackouts are a ‘possibility’ amid California’s extreme heat wave, officials say

Gearing up for a sweltering heat wave that will push temperatures across large swaths of California into the triple digits, state officials are warning that Californians should brace for the possibility of rolling blackouts. “It’s a possibility but not an inevitability,” Elliot Mainzer, president of the California Independent System Operator,...
See planes dropping rainbow trout into California lakes, first high Sierra stockings in years

For the first time in years, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is using airplanes to drop fish into lakes for a process called fish stocking. On Aug. 12, the CDFW posted the video titled “High Sierra Aerial Trout Planting 2022” to its YouTube page. The department announced it has been dropping rainbow trout into lakes in six counties. 26 lakes across Plumas, Sierra, Nevada, El Dorado, Amador, and Alpine counties will be filled with thousands of fish.
Dynamite discovery closed Lake Tahoe highway for hours as bomb squad deployed a robot

Law enforcement officials on Monday used a robot to safely detonate “very old” dynamite found along a highway on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, authorities said. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were alerted by a citizen shortly after 9:30 a.m. who told dispatchers they had discovered an apparent explosive along Highway 28, between the Thunderbird and Sand Harbor areas on the eastern shore of the lake, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

