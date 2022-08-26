Read full article on original website
California would be a sanctuary state for transgender kids if Gavin Newsom signs proposed bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been outspoken in his criticism of states like Texas, Idaho and Alabama that have passed laws severely restricting or even criminalizing transgender medical care. Now he’ll have a chance to back that up with his signature, as lawmakers have sent him a bill turning California...
Newsom’s mental health courts win Legislature’s approval. Here’s what they’ll do
California will likely soon have a new program to compel counties to treat those suffering from severe mental illness, an idea that’s drawn vehement objections from homeless and disability rights advocates. The Assembly voted 62-2 on Tuesday to approve Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court program,...
California bill bans most employer screens for marijuana. Will Gov. Gavin Newsom sign it?
California employers could soon be barred in many cases from screening for marijuana use in hiring or firing people. State lawmakers on Tuesday sent Assembly Bill 2188 to Gov. Gavin Newsom. If he signs it into law, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. AB 2188, authored by Assemblyman...
Two years after blackouts, heat wave exposes California’s continued vulnerability. Here’s why
Two years after the last rolling blackouts, with a massive heat wave starting to blanket the West, California’s electricity grid remains extremely vulnerable to power outages. The potential shortfall in power supplies is the result of climate-driven heat waves, drought-induced strains on hydro power and global supply-chain problems that...
Rolling blackouts are a ‘possibility’ amid California’s extreme heat wave, officials say
Gearing up for a sweltering heat wave that will push temperatures across large swaths of California into the triple digits, state officials are warning that Californians should brace for the possibility of rolling blackouts. “It’s a possibility but not an inevitability,” Elliot Mainzer, president of the California Independent System Operator,...
These California downtowns are far from what they used to be, UC Berkeley study says
Downtown Sacramento and other older, large cities have not fully recovered from the COVID-19 economic downturn more than two years into the pandemic, according to a study from the University of California, Berkeley. Results from the study published in June suggest many downtown districts are still suffering from COVID-19’s economic...
Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say
Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
See planes dropping rainbow trout into California lakes, first high Sierra stockings in years
For the first time in years, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is using airplanes to drop fish into lakes for a process called fish stocking. On Aug. 12, the CDFW posted the video titled “High Sierra Aerial Trout Planting 2022” to its YouTube page. The department announced it has been dropping rainbow trout into lakes in six counties. 26 lakes across Plumas, Sierra, Nevada, El Dorado, Amador, and Alpine counties will be filled with thousands of fish.
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
Dynamite discovery closed Lake Tahoe highway for hours as bomb squad deployed a robot
Law enforcement officials on Monday used a robot to safely detonate “very old” dynamite found along a highway on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, authorities said. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were alerted by a citizen shortly after 9:30 a.m. who told dispatchers they had discovered an apparent explosive along Highway 28, between the Thunderbird and Sand Harbor areas on the eastern shore of the lake, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
