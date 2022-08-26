Read full article on original website
Truck crashes into overpass, scrapes off roof in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A truck drove under an overpass and didn’t quite fit, scraping its entire roof off as it tried to drive away. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the area of New Beaver and Eckert Street in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood for reports of the accident.
T light rail back in service after car caught fire at South Hills Village station
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A T station was evacuated after one of the cars caught fire. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the South Hills Village light rail station was cleared after a rail car caught fire shortly after 2 p.m. PRT said the fire was caused by overhead power...
Infant Falls Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb, Police Say
A 1-year-old infant fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, police say. Allegheny County 9-1-1 was made aware of the fall out of a window of a home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m. The infant survived...
butlerradio.com
Multiple Injuries In Grove City Crash
Several motorists are recovering following a multiple vehicle crash earlier this month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were called out to a four vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Main Street on Friday, August 19th. A vehicle driven by 64-year-old Kevin Hill of...
wtae.com
1 person taken to hospital following crash that snarled traffic on West Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on West Liberty Avenue. The crash happened in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood between Saranac Avenue and Belle Isle Avenue. The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not been released.
beavercountyradio.com
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
wtae.com
Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver
CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's three "Sister Bridges" to get $6 million color LED light enhancement
PITTSBURGH — The nearly-century old "Three Sisters" bridges of Pittsburgh, linking Downtown and the North Shore, are going to get a new, enhanced look. "This is a really, really exciting project that we're excited to do," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in making the announcement Wednesday. See how...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
Ribbon cutting held for new Moonlit Burger location in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A local burger joint known for its “smash burgers” has officially opened its second location in Allegheny County. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the new Moonlit Burger on Duquesne University’s campus. This Forbes Avenue location is the second in the area. The...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
Woman facing dozens of charges after 10 dogs, 3 cats found in ‘poor health’ at home in Butler County
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thirteen animals were seized from a home in Butler County as part of an ongoing animal cruelty case, and troopers say the conditions inside the home were some of the most deplorable they’ve ever experienced. State police executed a search warrant at 212 Saxonburg...
wtae.com
Driver in the hospital following crash in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — A driver was taken to the hospital following a crash in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Liberty Avenue near 25th Street. The vehicle crashed into a pole. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the driver became trapped in the wreckage and had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues
Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield woman charged in July crash in North Huntingdon
A Hempfield woman is accused by police of driving under the influence during a July crash in North Huntingdon that seriously injured her and another motorist, according to court papers. Melinda G. Fesh, 55, of Wendel, was arraigned Monday and is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. She is charged with...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
Man caught burglarizing Downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s
PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after police caught him burglarizing a fast-food restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh early Tuesday. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. for a possible break-in at the McDonald’s at 500 Liberty Avenue. Police found one of the front glass doors smashed...
Von Maur department store coming to South Hills Village
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — After years of working to pivot to new uses and plans to its major malls in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group is now ready to plug a tried and true department store into one of its anchor vacancies at South Hills Village. Davenport,...
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
