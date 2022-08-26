Rock Hill area High School Football Scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 26

A roundup of results from this week’s high school football games in the Rock Hill area.

Northwestern 32, Clover 21

The Northwestern Trojans toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 32-21 in a non-region game at Clover Friday night.

The Trojans took a 13-0 lead after one period. Richard Turbo scored on a five-yard run for the first score, and Finley Polk passed to Jalen Long for the second one. Polk passed to Elijah Caldwell on a 66-yard play to give Northwestern a 19-0 lead at intermission.

Turbo’s four-yard run gave the Trojans a 26-0 advantage midway through the third period, but Clover answered with three scores. The first one, which was a 29-yard pass from Jaylon Hoover to Dion Brown, cut the deficit to 26-7. It stayed that way through the end of the quarter.

When the Blue Eagles executed a double pass play from Hoover to Joe Boyd to Brown the lead was sliced to 26-14. Hoover and Brown teamed up again on an 11-yard pass play, and the Trojans’ lead was down to 26-21 with 3:57 left in the game.

Turbo put the game away seconds later when he galloped 80 yards for a score to make it 32-21. Clover threatened on their next possession, but the drive ended on an intercepted pass in the end zone.

The Trojans improved to 2-0 with the win, while Clover fell to 0-1.

Chester 22, Fort Mill 17

The Chester Cyclones edged the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 22-17 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Friday night.

Fort Mill took an early 7-0 lead on a touchdown run by Isaiah Haynes, but Chester answered with nine straight points. After the Cyclones scored on a safety, Trooper Floyd passed to Andre Evans on a 21-yard play for a 9-7 advantage. Floyd delivered another scoring pass later in the period to give Chester a 15-7 advantage.

The Jackets countered with a 36-yard field goal by Jackson Smith to cut the deficit to 15-10 lead at intermission.

Shydem McCullough scored on a two-yard run, and Chester took a 22-10 lead after three periods. Fort Mill answered with a 99-yard touchdown drive. When Grayson Diehl scored from one-yard out with just more than four minutes remaining, the lead was cut to 22-17.

Chester improved to 1-1 with the victory, while Fort Mill dropped to 0-2 on the year.

Irmo 27, Lancaster 20

Irmo scored in the final two minutes and edged the Lancaster Bruins 27-20 in a non-region game at Lancaster Friday night.

Lancaster took a 6-0 lead on the first play of the game when Xavier Graham picked up an Irmo fumble and raced 62 yards for the score.

Aaron Brand’s pass to Telvin Smith gave Irmo a touchdown and a 7-6 lead early in the second period. Brand made it 13-6 with a three-yard run later in the quarter.

Lancaster quarterback JaRon Stevenson scored from three yards out in the third period, and the two-point conversion gave the Bruins a 14-13 lead.

Brand scored again to give Irmo a 20-14 lead. Kedarian Cloud returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a score to tie the game at 20-20.

Irmo settled the issue with 1:26 left to play when Brand got in from three yards out.

The loss dropped Lancaster to 1-1 on the year.

Catawba Ridge 16, Myers Park 0

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads defeated Myers Park 16-0 in a non-region game at Catawba Ridge Friday night.

The Copperheads took a 3-0 lead with a 23-yard field goal by Kohen Kozel. They tacked on a touchdown to make 9-0 at the end of the first quarter. Tyler Jones got the score on a three-yard run. Ira Mister got the final points with a 55-yard gallop late in the first half.

Catawba Ridge improved to 2-0 on the year.

Indian Land 28, Timberland 0

The Indian Land Warriors took a 14-0 lead at halftime and went on to topple Timberland 28-0 in a non-region game at Indian Land Friday night.

The Warriors completed their scoring with a pair of touchdowns in the third period as they improved to 2-0 on the year.

Fairfield Central 41, Andrew Jackson 21

Fairfield Central stormed back in the second half and defeated the Andrew Jackson Volunteers 41-21 in a non-region game at Andrew Jackson Friday night.

The Vols led 21-13 at intermission, but Fairfield Central dominated the second half.

They tallied four touchdowns on offense, while their defense shutout Andrew Jackson.

The loss dropped the Vols to 0-1 on the year.

Buford 35, McBee 8

The Buford Yellow Jackets defeated McBee 35-8 in a non-region game at Buford Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 2-0 with the win.

Lewisville 50, Wagener-Salley 24

The Lewisville Lions used a strong second half and defeated Wagener-Salley 50-24 in a non-region game at Richburg Friday night.

Sophomore quarterback Ian Grissom led the way. He passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more.

Wagener-Salley took an 8-0 lead, but Grissom tossed two scoring aerials, and the Lions were up 15-8 after one period. After Wagener-Salley took a 16-15 lead, Grissom scored his first touchdown on the ground for a 23-16 advantage. He added his third scoring pass of the contest later in the period for a 30-16 lead, before Wagener-Salley cut the deficit to 30-24 at halftime.

The second half belonged to the Lions. They added three more scores, while the defense pitched a shutout.

The win improved the Lions to 2-0 on the year.

Lee Central 28, Great Falls 8

Lee Central pulled away in the fourth quarter and claimed a 28-8 win over the Great Falls Red Devils in a non-region game at Great Falls Friday night.

Lee Central led 6-0 at halftime and added a third quarter score for a 14-0 advantage. Great Falls answered when Tremaine Caldwell passed to Rico McCullough for a touchdown. The two-point conversion cut the deficit to 14-8.

Lee Central capped the scoring with two touchdowns in the fourth period.

Great Falls fell to 0-2 on the year.

Legion Collegiate 55, Asheville Christian 12

The Legion Collegiate Lancers topped Asheville Christian 55-12 in a non-region game in Asheville Friday night.

The win evened the Lancers record at 1-1.

York 33, Nation Ford 20

The York Cougars defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 33-20 in a non-region game at York Saturday night.

The Falcons took a 7-0 lead when they blocked a York punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

York tied the count at 7-7 early in the second period when quarterback Ayden Davis scored on a 22-yard run. The Cougars took a 13-7 lead later in the period when Deadrian Hall intercepted a Nation Ford pass and returned it 52 yards for a score.

The Falcons countered with a 22-yard field goal by Reed Richardson to cut the deficit to 13-10. York’s Jevarus Guthrie returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and the Cougars took a 20-10 to the dressing room at intermission.

Richarsdson’s 25-yard field goal opened the second half scoring and cut the York lead to 20-13.

York responded with a six minute drive capped by a five-yard run by Davis to make the score 27-13. The Falcons responded with an 11-play march to make the score 27-20. Carson Black passed to Daheem Knowles for the touchdown.

The Cougars put the game away with another long drive in the fourth period. Davis capped it with a three-yard run to up the count to 33-20 with 22 seconds remaining in the game.

York is now 1-0 on the year, while Nation Ford fell to 0-2.