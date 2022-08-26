ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Flu Season fast approaching

By Brie Lockhart
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Oscar Vega, the Chief Medical Officer at Las Palmas expects the flu to come earlier this year, meaning El Pasoans should start getting vaccinated.

Vega recommends getting vaccinated starting in late September, and says everyone should be vaccinated by October.

He says more people will become exposed to the flu this year more than they have in the past two years. This is because we have been isolated because of COVID but now people are gathering again.

“We are going to start experiencing higher levels of flu because of that gap in immunity. In other words, for two years we weren’t really exposed to the flu virus,” said Vega.

According to Vega, it takes two weeks after getting the vaccine for your antibodies to amp up. If you do get the flu and go to the doctor within the first three days of symptoms then you are eligible for Tamiflu, a prescribed drug to help get vid of the virus.

After three days Vega says, Tamiflu won’t work as well but he suggests taking acetaminophen and staying hydrated.

He says some ways to prevent getting the flu include, eating well, getting enough rest, exercising, and getting outside for some vitamin D.



