X-Men Director Remembers Norm Spencer on the Anniversary of His Death
X-Men: The Animated Series director Larry Houston is paying tribute to late Cyclops voice actor Norm Spencer on the anniversary of his death. Spencer, who voiced the mutant field commander and the "previously on X-Men" introductions for all five seasons between 1992 and 1997, died on August 31, 2020, at age 62. While the cause of death is not known, Spencer's longtime X-Men co-star Cal Dodd — the voice of Scott Summers' rival and teammate, Wolverine — announced the Canadian actor's passing on social media. On Wednesday, Houston took to Twitter to post a remembrance of Spencer on the second anniversary of his death.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit
Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets New Title, Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige to Cast
Nearly thirty years after the last installment, Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise will return soon, with a fourth installment on Netflix set to begin production any day now. The new film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has cast Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film, written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy, hails from producers Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films.
Daredevil: Born Again Poster Teases Character's Shadowland Costume
Fans still have quite some time before Daredevil: Born Again begins to roll cameras, with the series set to debut on Disney+ about a year-and-a-half from now. As fans wait to see the Man Without Fear lead his own series once again, some of them have taken it upon themselves to imagine the fan-favorite hero in a variety of scenarios. One such situation has led to the creation of an epic fan poster picturing Daredevil in one of his most iconic comic suits.
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
DC Teases a New Addition to the Flash Family
Out this week, The Flash 2022 Annual is a bit of a unique book in that it is a story within a story. The bulk of the issue, written by Jeremy Adams, centers around Wally West reading Linda Park-West's novel, sci-fi romance that is heavily inspired by her own life with her speedster husband. But for all the fun of the story within a story, there's also a genuine exploration of Wally and Linda's real life, including a major twist at the end that could very well tease a new addition to the Flash family.
She-Hulk Episode 2 Canonized a Bunch of Real Marvel Comics
We've only seen two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the Marvel Studios series is already subverting our expectations in some hilarious and delightful ways. The series, which follows the unlikely superhero origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been chock-full of self-aware Marvel references, not unlike She-Hulk comics themselves. The series' second episode took that into a new direction, with Jen beginning her career as a lawyer at the firm of GLK&H — which also happens to boast an office filled with comic books. In the She-Hulk run of the 2000s, this back issues basement proves to be a useful tool in GLK&H's superhuman legal battle, as any comics published with the Comics Code Authority seal are able to be regarded as legal documents.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cut a Mr. Fantastic Credits Scene
In another timeline, there is a version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which featured a post-credits scene involving the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic. As the story goes, Mr. Fantastic was shredded by Wanda Maximoff in the Strange sequel and Charlize Theron made a debut in the post-credits scene as Clea. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron actually had a very different vision for the credits scene early on and it involved a Mr. Fantastic which was still alive after the events of the film.
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
Fast & Furious 10: Fast X Set Photo Reveals New Look at Dom's Iconic Charger
Fast X is set to be the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, and it began production back in April. Unfortunately, the film had some unexpected challenges and director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). The film is still in production with The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier taking over as director, and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates. There have been some glimpses of the set, and a recent post from Paparazzi Podcast teases the return of Dom's famous charger.
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
Marvel's Spider-Man Mod Lets Spidey Become a Murderer
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mods may be going a bit too far as the wall-crawler can now murder people. Spider-Man is one of the most human characters in the Marvel pantheon of heroes. Although he is often seen as the best of his given his ability to repeatedly save the day and triumph over evil, he's also able to fall victim to human pitfalls such as revenge and make bad choices. However, one of Spider-Man's rules, one that's rarely broken, is that he won't kill people. That hasn't stopped death from happening as a result of him, but generally, Spider-Man isn't going around intentionally stabbing people, crushing skulls, or doing other murderous acts.
DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Talks Courtney's Relationship with Starman
The third season of The CW's DC's Stargirl debuted on Wednesday night and brought with it a huge change in status quo for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl. Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) is back, having returned at the end of Season 2, and now he's staying in Blue Valley, seemingly long term. Given that Courtney picked up the staff in Starman's absence, the return of the hero presents both challenges and opportunities and now, series star Brec Bassinger is breaking down Courtney's relationship with the original JSA hero and what it means for her going forward.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Exiting Before Season 2
House of the Dragon is officially a smash hit for the Game of Thrones franchise – so it's surprising to hear that the showrunner won't be returning for the already-confirmed Season 2! New reports are coming in stating that Game of Thrones director and House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sopochnik will NOT be coming back for the second season of House of the Dragon – which is, again, a surprising end to Sopochnik's time with the franchise.
What The Lord of the Rings Characters Appear in The Rings of Power?
Ever since the series was put into development fans have known that Amazon's The Rings of Power would be a prequel to The Lord of the Rings storyline from J.R.R. Tolkein's novels. Set during "The Second Age" of Tolkein's expansive mythos, a few thousand years before the main events of The Fellowship of the Ring, one would normally think this would prevent any characters that appear in that story from also appearing in Amazon's new TV series. Thanks to the magic of some of Tolkein's creations there are a handful of familiar faces that will appear.
Marvel Publishes Sequel to Amazing Fantasy #15
This week saw Marvel Comics publish Amazing Fantasy #1000, a special anniversary issue meant to commemorate the 60th birthday of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Though most of the supersized one-shot is focused on the wall crawler and tells fun, self-contained stories about the hero there is one story that is a surprise addition to the comic, a surprise sequel to Amazing Fantasy #15, just not how you think. Like many comics back in the 1960s, Amazing Fantasy wasn't a series that included just one story, it actually had five, and now we have a sequel to one of the other stories in Amazing Fantasy #15, now with a Spider-Man twist.
Fantastic Four Will Make or Break Marvel Studios
These days, you don't have to go too far to find someone talking about the Fantastic Four reboot. You open up Twitter and see one tweet on its way to being viral over the fan-casting of an actor you hoped to never see step foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You jump over to Instagram, only to see a fan rendering of what Seth Rogen could look like as The Thing, quickly filing it away right beside the Danny Devito-as-Wolverine pieces. Yet, there's still a hope and wonder bubbling inside of you as you think of what could become of the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot. Hope and wonder, that is, until the dread starts creeping in.
Attack on Titan Star Reveals How the Anime Changed Their Life
Attack on Titan's final season has been quite bleak, which is saying something considering the tragic lives that the Scout Regiment has lived to this point. With the last episodes set to premiere next year, the voice behind Japan's Eren Jaeger, Yuki Kaji, took the opportunity to share how the series has changed his life and the lessons that he learned from playing the Attack Titan who recently gained the power of the Founding Titan thanks to recent events.
New Assassin's Creed Leak Reveals Details on 2023 Game
New details associated with the much-rumored 2023 entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise have now been unveiled thanks to a recent leak. Over the past couple of months, we've heard a number of different reports associated with the next game in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure franchise. And while Ubisoft is seemingly gearing up to reveal this new Assassin's Creed game in an event taking place next month, some new bits of information have now come about ahead of time.
