natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
33 Women With Well-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs Are Revealing What They Do For A Living, And This Is Important If You're Thinking Of Changing Careers
"Eventually, I got sick of being constantly stressed out with no money, so I decided to abandon my doctoral program and find a career where my research and problem-solving skills would be well remunerated...now I’m five years into a comfortable career that pays six figures."
Chinese metropolis of Chengdu locks down 21 million residents
The Chinese metropolis of Chengdu will impose a sweeping city-wide lockdown on Thursday evening, confining 21 million residents to their homes and shutting down businesses.
Asia stocks stagger into September as dollar spikes
SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slid and the dollar spiked on Thursday as investors greeted September by selling everything that was not nailed down after a month battered by concerns about aggressive rate hikes from global policymakers.
