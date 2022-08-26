To view a log of the calls for service, click here. William Tarpley of Adel was traveling on U.S. Highway 169 and slowing to turn onto 323rd Place when his vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle, driven by Nathaniel Wilke of Adel. No injuries were reported. Damage to Tarpley’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000, and damage to Wilke’s vehicle was estimated at $1,500. Tarpley was issued a citation for expired license. Wilke was issued a citation for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO