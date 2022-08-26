Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
Absentee ballot requests now being accepted for November races
ADEL, Iowa – The office of the Dallas County Commissioner of Elections is now accepting absentee ballot requests for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Voters have three ways to obtain an absentee request form:. Download a request form from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Make...
theperrynews.com
City announces Labor Day closures, reschedulings
The Perry City Hall, Perry Water Works office, Perry Public Library and McCreary Community Building will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day Holiday. Please note: MCB members age 18 and up can still use the 24-Hour Fitness Room. The Perry City Council meeting will be held Tuesday,...
theperrynews.com
Steven Towne of Chariton
Steve passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Care Initiatives in Chariton, Iowa, under hospice care. His funeral was held Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment took place at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. Steve was born June 2,...
theperrynews.com
Michael Kempf of Perry
Visitation for Michael Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 from 1-7 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, with family present from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the funeral home. Michael died Aug. 28, 2022, at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrynews.com
Mike Caufield joins Lou Hoger in SHIIP office at DCH
The Dallas County Hospital announced Monday the addition of a second Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselor to help accommodate the growing number of seniors in our communities eligible for Medicare benefits, Medicare supplement insurance or who might have questions on insurance claims. Mike Caufield of Redfield joins Lou...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 30
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. William Tarpley of Adel was traveling on U.S. Highway 169 and slowing to turn onto 323rd Place when his vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle, driven by Nathaniel Wilke of Adel. No injuries were reported. Damage to Tarpley’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000, and damage to Wilke’s vehicle was estimated at $1,500. Tarpley was issued a citation for expired license. Wilke was issued a citation for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
theperrynews.com
One-mile stretch of 190th Street to close west of Perry
The one mile of 190th Street between G and H avenues will close Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. for a culvert replacement, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Tuesday morning. The road will reopen Tuesday at 5 p.m. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department at...
theperrynews.com
Whelchel assumes new roles in a familiar place
It could be said, in a turn of phrase, that Katelyn Whelchel is a true ‘blue blood.’. Whelchel graduated Perry High School in 2015, and whether it was in the stars or just the course of normal events, she found her way back to her alma mater in 2019 to teach kindergarten.
RELATED PEOPLE
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly harasses Waukee woman with fireworks
A Waukee man was arrested Monday after he allegedly frightened a woman outside a Waukee restaurant by detonating fireworks, leading the victim to believe a firearm was discharged at her. David Owen Hammett, 30, of 875 N.E. Redwood Blvd., Waukee, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 2...
theperrynews.com
Adel Police Report August 22-28
A vehicle struck a building in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages were estimated at $3,000. An officer took a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Greene Street. August 24, 2022. No activity reported. August 25, 2022. A two-vehicle accident was...
theperrynews.com
Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday
A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
theperrynews.com
Adel octogenarian jailed, accused of assaulting 58-year-old
The new Dallas County Jail hosted its most aged inmate last weekend when an Adel octogenarian spent Friday night in the hoosegow after her neighbor accused the elderly person of strangling her. Gladys Virginia Harvey, 87, of 600 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with assault. The incident began about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly going armed while drunk
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after a pistol was found in the vehicle he was drunk in. Buay Kong Chuol, 24, of 2801 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence. The incident began...
theperrynews.com
Jackson steps into head coach role for DC-G netters
GRIMES, IA — The DC-G volleyball team has started the season 4-4 under new head coach Meg Jackson, who had served as an assistant for the Fillies from 2018-2021. DC-G owns wins over SE Polk, Carlisle, Mt. Pleasant, and Iowa Valley, with losses coming to Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Dowling Catholic and Clear Creek-Amana.
theperrynews.com
Man who allegedly molested daughter, 12, in 2009 arrested
A Des Moines man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with incidents occurring between 2009 and 2011 in which he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter. George Diaz Avila, 52, of 5185 N.W. Torgerson Dr., Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse-child under 12. According...
theperrynews.com
Adel man charged with assault, harassment in domestic set-to
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly lit into his housemate. Lloyd Carl Smith, 42, of 118 S. 13th St., Adel, was charged with assault, second-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The incident began about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of S. 13th Street, where...
Comments / 0