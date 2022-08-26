ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year

WSB Radio
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.

The department says this is part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter.

According to the release, female bears increase food intake and continue to teach foraging skills to their cubs, sometimes venturing to residential neighborhoods as they prepare for the upcoming winter.

Just over the last month, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, and Marietta.

“It’s not uncommon for human-bear conflicts to intensify in late summer, as bears have been ‘trained’ and ‘educated’ all summer long about finding food around homes and neighborhoods where unsecured bear attractants are often abound,” said Adam Hammond, WRD state bear biologist. “Denying bears a free meal and forcing them to look elsewhere in their search for food is still the best course of action –— for people and for the bears.”

When bears have access to human-provided foods, regardless of the source or the intent, they will take advantage of them, and that often leads to further problems.

Once a bear gets used to finding food easily available in residential areas, property damage can be inflicted on homes, garages, vehicles and more.

The department notes that Georgians should make the extra effort to ensure that their home and yard are “unattractive” to bears –— to protect themselves, their pets, their property, and bears.

According to the release, Georgia’s black bear population is estimated at 4,100 bears statewide.

For more information on living responsibly with bears, visit bearwise.org.

