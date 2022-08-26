ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
The Independent

Ukraine war: British national killed in action while volunteering as medic

A British national has been killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine.In a GoFundMe set up to bring his body home, 48-year-old Craig Mackintosh’s sister Lorna Mackintosh revealed that he had been killed in Ukraine on 24 August. Mackintosh is believed to have been shot dead when his squad was ambushed, it was reported. Ms Lorna said that her brother, from Thetford, Norfolk, had lost his life “in the line of duty”.“Please help us bring this war hero home,” Ms Mackintosh wrote.“Our brother bravely volunteered to go to (Ukraine) as a medic to help save lives in this...
PUBLIC SAFETY

