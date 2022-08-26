Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend in the hip, police say
HOUSTON — A man is on the run after walking up to his ex-girlfriend and shooting her in the hip, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened on Elwood Street in southeast Houston near Mason Park around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was riding in...
Sisters identified as victims in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old woman and her 20-year-old sister were identified as the victims of a deadly shooting in the Friendswood area Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff identified Redha Sayed, 18, as the woman who was shot and killed during an...
Girl dies after wandering away, falling into SW Harris County pond, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A girl has died after being pulled from a neighborhood retention pond Tuesday in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 5:40 p.m. and said it happened on Waterside Cove Lane, which is just inside Beltway 8 near Almeda Road. On Wednesday morning, Gonzalez tweeted that the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Woman shoots, kills man in self-defense after attack in Pasadena parking lot, police say
PASADENA, Texas — A man was shot and killed after outside of a laboratory business in Pasadena after attacking two women and crashing into several cars, according to police. The incident began just after midnight Wednesday on South Houston Road outside of Univar Solutions laboratory. Investigators said a man...
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. HCSO investigators said they arrested 19-year-old Alejandro Monsibais on Wednesday afternoon. He's being charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death in connection with the crash that killed 21-year-old Edwin Favela on Aug. 19.
Gunman opens fire on first responders in NW Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a gunman opened fire on paramedics in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened along Spring Cypress Road and Glenn Haven Estates in the Klein area just before 4 a.m Tuesday. Deputies said the...
1 dead, 1 injured in SE Houston shooting, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured in a Southeast Houston shooting Wednesday evening, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:11 p.m. The two victims, a man...
Two first responders injured in ambulance crash on Southwest Freeway feeder
HOUSTON — Two first responders were injured Wednesday morning in an ambulance crash on the Southwest Freeway inbound feeder road. The EMTs were taken to an area hospital with "minor to moderate injuries," according to the Houston Fire Department. The ambulance was headed to an emergency call and there...
HCSO: Man wanted in deadly Friendswood shooting fatally shot himself in Willis
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one sister dead, and another critically injured in the Friendswood area was found with a gunshot wound in Willis, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal...
KHOU
New court documents show state of mind of Houston nurse charged with killing 6 people in LA crash
LOS ANGELES — New court documents are shedding light on the state of mind of the Houston traveling nurse who's charged with killing six people in a high-speed crash in Los Angeles. Nicole Lorraine Linton went before a judge on Wednesday. Newly released court documents describe Linton's behavior in...
PCT 4: Large silo fire causes heavy smoke near Tomball; no injuries
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tomball Fire Department battled a large silo fire Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 said. The fire ignited on Boudreaux Road near the Grand Parkway. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's causing heavy smoke in the area, pictures and videos from...
Woman in serious condition after being shot while sleeping in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A woman is in serious condition after a gunman opened fire on an apartment while she was sleeping, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Villa Contento Apartments on Dashwood Drive in southwest Houston. Police said the 26-year-old woman...
Houston shootings: Since yesterday, 7 people were killed in 4 separate shootings
HOUSTON — At least 7 people, including an off-duty deputy constable, were killed in four separate shootings since Sunday morning in the Houston area. The deadliest shooting happened around 1 a.m. when a gunman ambushed people after setting fire to a home in southwest Houston. 4 dead after gunman...
HPD helicopter makes hard land, damages tail rotor after engine fails, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Houston Police Department helicopter had to make a hard landing when its engine failed Monday at Pearland Regional Airport, police said. This happened around 10 p.m. during training exercises at the airport located on Airfield Lane in Pearland. Police said that is where HPD was running training exercises Monday night.
Search continues for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin's killer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy constable was gunned down while he was picking up dinner for his family, and now, the search is on for his killer. Sources told KHOU 11 News that Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin had just left his favorite restaurant with dinner for his family when he was killed. They said Ursin was not in uniform and was in his own car when he was shot and killed on his way home.
'He was loved': Precinct 3 deputy constable killed while picking up food for his family remembered as devoted dad, husband
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constable Sunday evening who was picking up dinner for his family. Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, 37, was off duty and driving east on Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita when...
'I really miss him': Family heartbroken over shooting death of Pct. 3 deputy constable
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — When the family of Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin celebrated his birthday Friday night, they never imagined he wouldn't live to see another one. Investigators said Ursin was off duty Sunday evening when he was shot and killed while driving down Madera Run Parkway...
PCT 4: Man burns down back door of home, barricades himself inside teenage girl's room
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of burning the back door of a home and barricading himself inside a teenage girl's room in northwest Harris County on Sunday has been arrested. The suspect was identified as Andra Singleton. He has been charged with burglary with intent to commit...
Deputy constable killed while picking up food for his family in Atascocita area, Precinct 3 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A law enforcement officer shot and killed in the Atascocita area late Sunday has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, according to Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton. “It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of...
