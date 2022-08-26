ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
KHOU

Girl dies after wandering away, falling into SW Harris County pond, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A girl has died after being pulled from a neighborhood retention pond Tuesday in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 5:40 p.m. and said it happened on Waterside Cove Lane, which is just inside Beltway 8 near Almeda Road. On Wednesday morning, Gonzalez tweeted that the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
KHOU

Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. HCSO investigators said they arrested 19-year-old Alejandro Monsibais on Wednesday afternoon. He's being charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death in connection with the crash that killed 21-year-old Edwin Favela on Aug. 19.
KHOU

1 dead, 1 injured in SE Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured in a Southeast Houston shooting Wednesday evening, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:11 p.m. The two victims, a man...
KHOU

Search continues for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin's killer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy constable was gunned down while he was picking up dinner for his family, and now, the search is on for his killer. Sources told KHOU 11 News that Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin had just left his favorite restaurant with dinner for his family when he was killed. They said Ursin was not in uniform and was in his own car when he was shot and killed on his way home.
KHOU

KHOU

