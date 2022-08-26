HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy constable was gunned down while he was picking up dinner for his family, and now, the search is on for his killer. Sources told KHOU 11 News that Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin had just left his favorite restaurant with dinner for his family when he was killed. They said Ursin was not in uniform and was in his own car when he was shot and killed on his way home.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO