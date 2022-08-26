Read full article on original website
Related
Bears ready for a familiar foe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thursday is the new Saturday. “(Sunday) was a Tuesday, (Monday) is a Wednesday practice. It’s kind of how you relate to the week,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said. That’s the case for the Missouri State Bears as their first two games of the season are on Thursdays. It starts this week […]
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
KYTV
Springfield colleges have mixed results in post-pandemic enrollments
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Preliminary college enrollment numbers for the new fall semester show that Springfield’s public universities dropped while the private schools experienced gains. “COVID didn’t do any of the schools any favors,” said Michael Kolstad, the Chief of Staff for Evangel, a private, faith-based university.
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings in Springfield Monday afternoon
Pockets of heavy rain and plenty of lightning and thunder hit the Springfield area and the Ozarks Monday afternoon, impacting traffic in Springfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTTS
Heavy Rains Dump Several Inches Across The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — Springfield got the most rainfall in the Ozarks Monday. Heavy rains caused flash flooding across the area Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service says Springfield got more than 5.2 inches at the airport, although some places reported even higher amounts around 6 inches. Marshfield had 4.1...
KYTV
Flu, cold season expected to have higher case count; children play area businesses prepare in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Greene County Health Department says that we predict our flu and cold season by looking at European case counts. Europe had a high flu count season. Places catering to kids keep that in mind as we head into the cooler months. That includes Imaginasium...
kjluradio.com
Strong storms Monday afternoon flood Springfield
Strong storms and heavy rain wreak havoc in Springfield. The rains began Monday afternoon, with up to a foot of rain reported in some areas of the city. Power outages, flooded streets, water rescues, damaged shingles, and downed trees were reported across the city. Some areas of mid-Missouri also reported...
KYTV
Moms and Money: Learn to Skate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A familiar name is hung on the walls of the Jordan Valley Ice Park, Gracie Gold. Gold, an Olympic Bronze medalist and two-time National Champion, got her start at the rink in downtown Springfield. For kids who may have similar Olympic dreams, they have to start...
IN THIS ARTICLE
15+ incredible Springfield museums you’ll wish you discovered sooner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Are you a history buff or an admirer of art? Springfield houses some of the most educational and fun museums for anyone who wants to see something new or old. Although some of the museums are well known, we also found some really quirky ones worth a visit. Springfield Art Museum The […]
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
Flooding in Springfield disrupts many in afternoon commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those storms hit right as kids were getting out of school and just time for the afternoon drive time, resulting in slow-going for anyone out on the streets or highways. The rain was heavy today, when we were out today, we saw some high flooding that caused some of the roads to […]
KYTV
Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash
A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
sgfcitizen.org
Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield
Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
KYTV
Pitcher from Licking, Mo., on road to recovery after struck in head by batted ball
Several inches of rain fell on the Springfield metro area for several hours on Monday. The rain led to flooding in the theatre department of Parkview High School. Crews quickly cleaned up the water. School officials say a leaky roof led to the flooded floor.
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
KYTV
New Missouri Senior Resource Line offers info on variety of health and safety services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has a new resource phone line for senior citizens that will connect callers to local health and safety information. The service aims to be a one-stop shop for people 60 years and older. As you can tell from the packed parking lot at the Southside...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Arrest 5 for D-U-I Saturday Night
Springfield Police participated in the statewide Saturation Patrol Saturday night. Police patrolled the city from 9 PM to 3 AM looking for drivers who may have been under the influence. Officers puled over 81 drivers. Out of those five were arrested for D-U-I and one person was arrested for an...
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: a Lamar woman charged with assault with a knife and a tractor-trailer burns on I-49
LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman – 20-year-old Chloe Crowe – suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The alleged assault happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Lamar Police Department, someone called about an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment complex. The investigating officer identified Chloe Crowe as a suspect. When police found her, they say she was in possession of a vehicle stolen in Barton County, Mo. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
Comments / 0