Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Bears ready for a familiar foe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thursday is the new Saturday. “(Sunday) was a Tuesday, (Monday) is a Wednesday practice. It’s kind of how you relate to the week,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said. That’s the case for the Missouri State Bears as their first two games of the season are on Thursdays. It starts this week […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
KYTV

Springfield colleges have mixed results in post-pandemic enrollments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Preliminary college enrollment numbers for the new fall semester show that Springfield’s public universities dropped while the private schools experienced gains. “COVID didn’t do any of the schools any favors,” said Michael Kolstad, the Chief of Staff for Evangel, a private, faith-based university.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Heavy Rains Dump Several Inches Across The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — Springfield got the most rainfall in the Ozarks Monday. Heavy rains caused flash flooding across the area Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service says Springfield got more than 5.2 inches at the airport, although some places reported even higher amounts around 6 inches. Marshfield had 4.1...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Strong storms Monday afternoon flood Springfield

Strong storms and heavy rain wreak havoc in Springfield. The rains began Monday afternoon, with up to a foot of rain reported in some areas of the city. Power outages, flooded streets, water rescues, damaged shingles, and downed trees were reported across the city. Some areas of mid-Missouri also reported...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Moms and Money: Learn to Skate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A familiar name is hung on the walls of the Jordan Valley Ice Park, Gracie Gold. Gold, an Olympic Bronze medalist and two-time National Champion, got her start at the rink in downtown Springfield. For kids who may have similar Olympic dreams, they have to start...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash

A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
sgfcitizen.org

Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield

Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Arrest 5 for D-U-I Saturday Night

Springfield Police participated in the statewide Saturation Patrol Saturday night. Police patrolled the city from 9 PM to 3 AM looking for drivers who may have been under the influence. Officers puled over 81 drivers. Out of those five were arrested for D-U-I and one person was arrested for an...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: a Lamar woman charged with assault with a knife and a tractor-trailer burns on I-49

LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman – 20-year-old Chloe Crowe – suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The alleged assault happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Lamar Police Department, someone called about an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment complex. The investigating officer identified Chloe Crowe as a suspect. When police found her, they say she was in possession of a vehicle stolen in Barton County, Mo. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
LAMAR, MO

