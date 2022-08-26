ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Health
Stockton, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Stockton, CA
Society
City
Stockton, CA
pacific.edu

Students, families experience exhilarating introduction to campus

University of the Pacific gave students a roaring welcome to the Stockton Campus with programming and social activities to help new and continuing students and families explore the campus and connect with each other before the Aug. 29 first day of classes. “I am thrilled to have our students back,”...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

State awards Sacramento with millions in funding from new arts program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is poised to receive millions in state funds to support art programs that prioritize communities of need. The $4.75 million in funds awarded to the city's Office of Arts and Culture come from the California Creative Corps, a pilot program funded through the California Arts Council using a $60 million one-time fund allocation in Governor Gavin Newsom's 2021 state budget.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
ABC10

Stockton plans open house on future of Van Buskirk Park

STOCKTON, Calif. — As city officials in Stockton finalize plans for the reuse of Van Buskirk Park, they are hoping to hear from community members about what they would like to see in the south Stockton park and community center. On Sept. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., the City of...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

4 African American employees sue SMUD, allege discrimination within the company

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California's largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. One employee told KCRA 3 she was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Health Care#Insurance#San Joaquin Delta College#Delta College
FOX40

These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at senior home

SAN MATEO, Calif. — A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC10

Citrus Heights moves forward with community party trailer

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — It's party time for Citrus Heights, and city leaders have greenlit a new block party trailer to help get the celebrations started. City Council approved guidelines for a Community Block Party Trailer Program. The trailer, filled with “essentials to host events,” was approved for $50,000 in June and will soon be rentable for community events.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy