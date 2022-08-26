Read full article on original website
School named after Stockton astronaut: 'Education gives you that license to dream big'
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new school in Stockton now has an "out of this world" name. It's called the "Astronaut Jose M. Hernandez Academy." It's located on East Swain Road in North Stockton. "A lot of people, including myself, would say I really don't deserve this honor, but I...
Elk Grove Unified moving Inclusive Education teachers to Special Ed
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Parents benefiting from Elk Grove Unified School District's Inclusive Education program are voicing their worries due to a major shift with educators. In a letter, the district announced teachers in the program are being moved to Special Education classes. "What they're doing here is they...
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
New report rates South Sacramento, Roseville maternity hospitals among best in nation
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento and Roseville were recognized in “Newsweek” magazine’s latest “Best Maternity Hospitals” report for their care to new moms and babies. "What sets us apart is the fact that we have this integrated care,” said Dr. Rachel Dong,...
'It scared me' | Elk Grove parents concerned after students bring home Narcan
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Michelle Chunn was stunned when her son Colton came home from school with Narcan, the nasal spray designed to reverse drug overdoses - the same type that police officers and medics routinely carry to save lives. “It scared me. He’s my baby, “Chunn said. “He’s...
Students, families experience exhilarating introduction to campus
University of the Pacific gave students a roaring welcome to the Stockton Campus with programming and social activities to help new and continuing students and families explore the campus and connect with each other before the Aug. 29 first day of classes. “I am thrilled to have our students back,”...
Stockton Unified trustees resond to grand jury report weeks ahead of schedule
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District’s Board of Trustees approved a response to the San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury’s scathing report on the district after nearly two months. Of the 26 recommendations in the report, the district says it has already implemented 12, will...
State awards Sacramento with millions in funding from new arts program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is poised to receive millions in state funds to support art programs that prioritize communities of need. The $4.75 million in funds awarded to the city's Office of Arts and Culture come from the California Creative Corps, a pilot program funded through the California Arts Council using a $60 million one-time fund allocation in Governor Gavin Newsom's 2021 state budget.
Stockton plans open house on future of Van Buskirk Park
STOCKTON, Calif. — As city officials in Stockton finalize plans for the reuse of Van Buskirk Park, they are hoping to hear from community members about what they would like to see in the south Stockton park and community center. On Sept. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., the City of...
Family Day at Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento | Race and Culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is working to attract more people to Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza in downtown Sacramento. That, primarily, includes Latino and Hispanic people and their families. Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza sits on 2.5 acres. It comes with a café, fountain, picnic areas, seasonal farmer's...
Citrus Heights' Mesa Verde High celebrates sports stadium groundbreaking
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Mesa Verde High School staff, students and community members celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of its new sports stadium Tuesday. The stadium is one of the school's signature projects and is funded by the district's bond program. Construction is expected to finish by Spring 2023. The...
4 African American employees sue SMUD, allege discrimination within the company
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California's largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. One employee told KCRA 3 she was...
California lawmakers announce $25M for American River Parkway renovations
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County leaders praised two California lawmakers on Tuesday after they announced a pledge of $25 million toward servicing unhoused residents living along the American River Parkway. Democratic Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty of Sacramento and Ken Cooley of Rancho Cordova said the money is aimed at...
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at senior home
SAN MATEO, Calif. — A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
How South Sacramento is beating a record-breaking heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For many people in South Sacramento, there is no option but to deal with the heat. Many people work outside and others have to deal with issues like a broken air conditioner. As temperatures keep rising this week, the heat can almost feel impossible to escape.
Staying safe on the water: Tips to decrease the chance of drowning on lakes, rivers
Tiscornia Park in Sacramento where the American River and Sacramento River meet has some of the most drownings per capita in California.
Stockton school where teen was fatally stabbed increased security after 2 more intruders reported
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some parents are concerned after two incidents last week at Stagg High School in Stockton where someone wandered onto campus. These incidents happened roughly four months after 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga was stabbed to death by an intruder on campus. The Stockton Unified School District said a...
Citrus Heights moves forward with community party trailer
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — It's party time for Citrus Heights, and city leaders have greenlit a new block party trailer to help get the celebrations started. City Council approved guidelines for a Community Block Party Trailer Program. The trailer, filled with “essentials to host events,” was approved for $50,000 in June and will soon be rentable for community events.
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
