KSUN, KIDS-4 list program schedules for August 27-30
KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
8/27/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
9:10 AM National Night Out, 8-4-2022
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
10:30 AM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
2:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, August
3:00 PM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22
3:30 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion
4:05 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp
4:40 PM National Night Out, 8-4-2022
4:55 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022
5:30 PM SPHS East Football vs Mukwanago, 08-26-22
8:45 PM National Night Out, 8-4-2022
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
10:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
10:30 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
8/28/22
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 08-21-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 08-21-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 08-21-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 08-21-2022
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 08-21-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 08-21-22
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Stephen Herreid
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
3:00 PM SPASD School Board, 08-22-22
5:05 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
6:15 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022
7:00 PM SPHS West Football vs Madison East, 08-19-22
10:25 PM Plan Commission, 08-23-22
11:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
8/29/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
9:10 AM National Night Out, 8-4-2022
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
11:00 AM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary
12:00 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22
4:00 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion
4:35 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp
5:10 PM Butterfly and Pollinator Garden, Ribbon Cutting
6:00 PM SPASD School Board, 08-22-22
8:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
8:30 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022
9:05 PM SPHS East Football vs Mukwanago, 08-26-22
8/30/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, August
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
1:00 PM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22
1:30 PM Butterfly and Pollinator Garden, Ribbon Cutting
2:10 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion
2:45 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp
3:30 PM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary
4:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-26-22
5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Sexual Offender Residency Board
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-29-22
6:30 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022
7:15 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-29-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones
10:00 PM SPHS Football West vs Madison West, 08-26-22
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
8/27/22
8:00 AM The Tentacle Team
9:30 AM Controversy Crew
10:30 AM Eight Electric Actors
12:15 PM Gas Station Stop
1:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
2:00 PM Adventures In Animation-2, 2022
2:15 PM How I Feed My Animals Daily
2:30 PM Youth Softball Game, 06-23-22
4:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022
4:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2022
5:00 PM National Night Out, 8-4-2022
5:15 PM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022
5:30 PM Oliver Twist
6:00 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022
7:30 PM Youth Baseball Game, 06-22-22
9:15 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
10:00 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
8/28/22
8:00 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
8:45 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
10:15 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
11:15 AM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
12:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
12:45 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
1:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19
2:00 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
2:30 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19
3:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
4:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
4:45 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
5:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
6:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
6:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
7:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
8:00 PM National Night Out, 8-4-2022
8:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
9:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
10:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
10:45 PM How to Make Mason Jar Ice Cream
11:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21
8/29/22
8:00 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
9:00 AM Alice In Wonderland Play
9:30 AM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020
10:15 AM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
11:30 AM Three Marker Challenge #1
12:15 PM Makeover Challenge
1:15 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
2:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
3:00 PM Video Game Play
3:30 PM Oliver Twist
4:00 PM Library, Ocean Odyssey
4:30 PM Mark Hayward
5:15 PM Miller and Mike
6:00 PM Fox & Branch
7:00 PM Ken Lonnquist
8:00 PM Kidsplay
8:45 PM Library, Zoozort
9:00 PM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories
9:30 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour
10:00 PM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories
10:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2022
11:00 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
11:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
8/30/22
8:00 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
9:30 AM Wolf Pack
11:00 AM WYKMWAM Crew
12:00 PM PotaFOE
2:00 PM Best of TNL, 2021-2022
3:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022
11:30 PM Challenge Competition
Comments / 0