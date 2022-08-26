ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSUN, KIDS-4 list program schedules for August 27-30

Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 5 days ago

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

8/27/22

8:00 AM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22

9:10 AM National Night Out, 8-4-2022

9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22

10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

10:30 AM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022

12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation

2:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, August

3:00 PM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22

3:30 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion

4:05 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp

4:40 PM National Night Out, 8-4-2022

4:55 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022

5:30 PM SPHS East Football vs Mukwanago, 08-26-22

8:45 PM National Night Out, 8-4-2022

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

10:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22

10:30 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones

11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries

8/28/22

8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 08-21-2022

9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 08-21-2022

10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 08-21-2022

11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 08-21-2022

12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 08-21-2022

1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 08-21-22

2:00 PM Living in Victory, Stephen Herreid

2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

3:00 PM SPASD School Board, 08-22-22

5:05 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22

6:15 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022

7:00 PM SPHS West Football vs Madison East, 08-19-22

10:25 PM Plan Commission, 08-23-22

11:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

8/29/22

8:00 AM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22

9:10 AM National Night Out, 8-4-2022

9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22

10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22

11:00 AM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary

12:00 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022

3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22

4:00 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion

4:35 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp

5:10 PM Butterfly and Pollinator Garden, Ribbon Cutting

6:00 PM SPASD School Board, 08-22-22

8:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

8:30 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022

9:05 PM SPHS East Football vs Mukwanago, 08-26-22

8/30/22

8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22

9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, August

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

1:00 PM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22

1:30 PM Butterfly and Pollinator Garden, Ribbon Cutting

2:10 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion

2:45 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp

3:30 PM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary

4:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-26-22

5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Sexual Offender Residency Board

6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-29-22

6:30 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022

7:15 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22

8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22

9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-29-22

9:30 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones

10:00 PM SPHS Football West vs Madison West, 08-26-22

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

8/27/22

8:00 AM The Tentacle Team

9:30 AM Controversy Crew

10:30 AM Eight Electric Actors

12:15 PM Gas Station Stop

1:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022

2:00 PM Adventures In Animation-2, 2022

2:15 PM How I Feed My Animals Daily

2:30 PM Youth Softball Game, 06-23-22

4:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022

4:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2022

5:00 PM National Night Out, 8-4-2022

5:15 PM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022

5:30 PM Oliver Twist

6:00 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022

7:30 PM Youth Baseball Game, 06-22-22

9:15 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

10:00 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021

8/28/22

8:00 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22

8:45 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22

10:15 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

11:15 AM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

12:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

12:45 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22

1:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

2:00 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

2:30 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19

3:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

4:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

4:45 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

5:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

6:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

6:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

7:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

8:00 PM National Night Out, 8-4-2022

8:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

9:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22

10:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22

10:45 PM How to Make Mason Jar Ice Cream

11:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21

8/29/22

8:00 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

9:00 AM Alice In Wonderland Play

9:30 AM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020

10:15 AM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

11:30 AM Three Marker Challenge #1

12:15 PM Makeover Challenge

1:15 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

2:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

3:00 PM Video Game Play

3:30 PM Oliver Twist

4:00 PM Library, Ocean Odyssey

4:30 PM Mark Hayward

5:15 PM Miller and Mike

6:00 PM Fox & Branch

7:00 PM Ken Lonnquist

8:00 PM Kidsplay

8:45 PM Library, Zoozort

9:00 PM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories

9:30 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour

10:00 PM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories

10:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2022

11:00 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022

11:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022

8/30/22

8:00 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent

9:30 AM Wolf Pack

11:00 AM WYKMWAM Crew

12:00 PM PotaFOE

2:00 PM Best of TNL, 2021-2022

3:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022

11:30 PM Challenge Competition

