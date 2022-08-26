The efforts to develop the offshore wind energy sector in the United States are continuing to drive business opportunities for the U.S. maritime sector. In the latest development, Atlantic Wind Transfers, which pioneered the U.S. market for crew transfer vessels, announced a shipbuilding order to further expand its fleet. The market for U.S.-built CTVs is expected to grow along with the wind power sector, as the U.S. is requiring the small connector vessels to be Jones Act qualified in order to operate between U.S. ports and the offshore wind farms.

