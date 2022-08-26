Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Research: Large Commercial Ships Have Most Potential for Nuclear Power
As the maritime industry continues to search for solutions to meet the challenges of decarbonization and long-term financially practical applications, new interest is building in nuclear-powered propulsion for commercial shipping. Considered 75 years ago to be the future of the maritime industry, researchers are renewing exploration based on new technologies.
maritime-executive.com
Deck-Based, Containerized System to Speed Hydrogen Commercialization
Seeking a solution to help fast-track the commercial use of hydrogen as ship fuel, a Norwegian startup, HAV Hydrogen has developed a containerized hydrogen energy system for ships. According to the company, its deck-based system provides cost advantages and can be used for the main propulsion systems, or for additional power supply on board the vessel.
maritime-executive.com
Propelling the Transition: SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller for Offshore Wind
With a new rudder propeller optimized for DP use, SCHOTTEL is meeting the growing requirements for W2W vessels to operate efficiently and reliably. The SRP-D (“Dynamic”) is a further improved variant for highly demanding DP operations in service operation vessels. When developing the SRP-D, extensive CFD simulations and calculations were taken into account.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Agrees to Sell Russian Terminal Investment and Grow in Malaysia
A.P. Moller-Maersk has entered into an agreement to divest its investment in Russia’s largest container terminal operator five months after announcing its planned withdrawal from the business after the invasion of Ukraine. Maersk had previously ended container operations in and out of Russia while reporting that it was seeking to divest its minority interest in Global Ports Investments which runs seven container terminals, cargo, bulk, and Ro-Ro operations primarily in the Baltic.
maritime-executive.com
Futuristic WIG Sea-Skimming Ferries Complete AiP with BV
The wing-in-ground effect (WIG) seaglider, which has drawn attention both for the maritime and aviation sector, moved a step closer to commercialization with receipt of an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. A Boston-based startup founded by former employees of Boeing's rapid-prototyping division, Regent (Regional Electric Ground Effect Naval Transport) is developing the concept for the high-wing, hydrofoiling, all-electric plane, that combines designs of airplanes and hydrofoils and is regulated as a ship.
maritime-executive.com
An "FPSO" for Green Ammonia Wins Approval in Principle
Green ammonia is one of shipping's best long-term bets for carbon-neutral propulsion on deep-sea routes, and it could be produced at sea too, if Norwegian startup H2Carrier succeeds. The company has designed a novel floating production and storage system for green ammonia, dubbed the P2XFloater, which takes in renewable electricity from any economical source and transforms it into the gaseous fuel. As of today, the idea has approval in principle from DNV.
maritime-executive.com
Inmarsat: Data Usage Triples as Shipping Seeks Increased Connectivity
With ship managers increasingly using sophisticated data analytics and condition monitoring systems to enhance operations and concerns over improving the crew’s communications abilities, connectivity and high-speed data are becoming increasingly important. A new study from Inmarsat reveals a surge in maritime data usage over the past few years and the expectation that it will continue to grow quickly.
maritime-executive.com
Bulker Grounded off Gibraltar Breaks Raising Threat of Major Oil Leak
Late today the Gibraltar Contingency Council set up to respond to the bulker damaged in a collision at the port officially declared a “major incident,” as the hull of the OS 35 ruptured and leaks have been spotted in the area. The declaration focused all the resources on managing the growing disaster while the neighboring port of Algeciras was briefed and assistance from Salvamento Maritimo was also requested.
maritime-executive.com
Six Advanced U.S. CTVs Ordered for Developing Offshore Wind Sector
The efforts to develop the offshore wind energy sector in the United States are continuing to drive business opportunities for the U.S. maritime sector. In the latest development, Atlantic Wind Transfers, which pioneered the U.S. market for crew transfer vessels, announced a shipbuilding order to further expand its fleet. The market for U.S.-built CTVs is expected to grow along with the wind power sector, as the U.S. is requiring the small connector vessels to be Jones Act qualified in order to operate between U.S. ports and the offshore wind farms.
maritime-executive.com
Zim Signs $1B LNG Supply Agreement with Shell
Zim is taking steps to launch its new fleet of LNG-fueled containerships as part of an effort to expand its operations and address the need for decarbonization of its fleet. The Israel-based carrier signed a first supply agreement valued at more than $1 billion with Shell for LNG. This comes as construction is now underway on the first of Zim’s LNG dual-fuel containerships being built in South Korea.
maritime-executive.com
Containership Schedule Reliability Builds Upward Trend in 2022
There continue to be signs that the surge in container shipping has peaked contributing to improvements in the operations of the carriers and reducing the backlogs at the major ports around the world. The latest monthly data from Sea-Intelligence shows that schedule reliability continued to improve for the third month in a row, and while still significantly below pre-pandemic levels is now exceeding the average for all of 2021, and only approximately 10 percent behind December 2020.
maritime-executive.com
Rotterdam Plans Large Container Expansion with Hutchison and MSC’s TIL
The Port of Rotterdam announced plans for a large expansion of its container capacity with a new investment from Hutchison Ports and the MSC Group’s Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl (TIL). The companies are planning a new container terminal and redevelopment in the Europahaven at the north side of two existing Hutchison terminals.
maritime-executive.com
Royal Caribbean Plans to Roll Out Starlink Internet Across its Fleet
Royal Caribbean Group announced Wednesday that it will be rolling out Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service across its fleet, beginning immediately. The decision makes Royal Caribbean the first cruise line to pick up Starlink at scale. Royal Caribbean pointed to the service's high speed and low latency (less time delay), which have proven popular in early trials. In a statement, Royal Carribean Group president and CEO Jason Liberty said that this would open up more opportunities for video calls and streaming at sea.
maritime-executive.com
Sri Lanka Receives $2.5M in Interim Compensation for X-Press Pearl
More than 14 months after the X-Press Pearl was lost nearly 10 nautical miles off Colombo, Sri Lanka the clean-up continues with additional insurance compensation being paid out to the country to be used to compensate fishermen that lost their work due to the wreck. At the same, the government is continuing its legal claims while reporting it expects it will be years before all the cleanup is completed.
