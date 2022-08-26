ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

abc57.com

Inaugural Ride for Recovery event in Plymouth Saturday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - David's Courage, an addiction treatment and recovery home, is hosting its first Ride for Recovery motorcycle ride in Plymouth on Saturday. The event is being held at David's Courage, located at 10924 Lincoln Highway in Plymouth. Riders will start at David's Courage and ride for one...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Theater releases schedule of events for September 2022

The Goshen Theater has released its schedule of events for September 2022. September 9, 2022 Goshen Theater Drama Club: Dance Studio Classes Begin. Goshen Theater Drama Club’s is offering weekly Dance Studio classes for students 8-18 years old. Register for the full 12 weeks, or reach out about a drop-in class. Visit GoshenTheater.com/GTDC or email GTDC@goshentheater.org for more information.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka hosting Table or Treat on October 22

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The annual Table or Treat at the Mishawaka Riverwalk will be held October 22.The city is looking for local businesses to host a table and pass out candy during the event. In addition to trick or treating, the event will include music, games and inflatables. The event...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Citywide Classroom connects 4,200 South Bend students, expands to Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Citywide Classroom, an initiative that helps students and families in the South Bend Community School Corporation access the internet at home, has provided free, at-home internet connection to more than 4,200 students in the school corporation, initiative leaders announced on Wednesday. Citywide Classroom was launched...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Grant will help rehab homes on Elmer Street in South Bend

Nine sites significant to African American history have received grants from two funds established by the late Standiford "Stan" Cox, an Eli Lilly Chemist. The grants totaling over $150,000 will be distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund, and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Field to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field is partnering with Recover Michiana to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark on Thursday. Tickets are available online at https://givegrove.com/ballparkrecoverynight and all proceeds will benefit the Szweda Scholarship, a higher education scholarship for children of those who lost their battle with substance abuse.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Indiana tutoring grant program looks to tackle pandemic learning loss

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Some local Hoosier students are excited to take advantage of a new statewide grant program called Indiana Learns, set to provide low-income families with up $1,000 to support tutoring for those who faced pandemic learning loss. “It’s my senior year, it’s my last year and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Beautiful but breezy Wednesday; nice end to week

The pleasant weather continues this week. High temperatures warm just a few degrees each day now through Friday. This afternoon will be a little breezy again, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Waves will once again be choppy, with a yellow flag at both Berrien and LaPorte County beaches. The flag is back to green starting Thursday.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 30 - September 6

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Storms bent scoreboard to the ground at Rochester High School

Strong to severe storms moved through Michiana yesterday with some areas seeing significant damage, especially from straight line winds. This was the case at Rochester High School where the football field scoreboard - which is held up by steel posts - was bent over with the top of the board touching the ground.
ROCHESTER, IN

Community Policy