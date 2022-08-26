Read full article on original website
Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
'I'm ready to get out there and do this': 10-year-old on showing her dairy cows at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn — For the hundreds of thousands of visitors at the Minnesota State Fair, a day at the fairgrounds involves a lot of walking, a lot of eating, maybe some shopping and the chance to "ooh" and "ahh" over hundreds of animals. But for the people showing...
minnesotamonthly.com
RANKED: The Best Not-New Foods at the Minnesota State Fair
I ran into chef Thomas Boemer at the State Fair standing by Baba’s Hummus and Scenic 61, near Little Farm Hands, and we were talking about State Fair classics. The things most of us eat, while peppering in a new food here or there. It is a funny thing—the new food gets all the hype and coverage and lines, while most of us really want the classic, old foods.
Minnesota State Fair big draw for out-of-state vendors
ST PAUL, Minn. — At the Minnesota State Fair, I'm sure you have a list of spots you have to stop at before you leave. It's tradition. It could be your favorite food stand or even your favorite ride. Stopping for fashion advice may not be on that list....
Minnesota farm seeks title of world's largest corn maze
FOLEY, Minnesota — Stretching 110 acres, the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze in central Minnesota might be one of the largest in the world. The third generation vegetable farm has fed Minnesotans for years, and now they’re hoping to entertain them. The Chmielewski family started the maze six years ago. It was mother nature that led them to try to grow the largest maze in the world.
Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Tuesday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Plenty of people were out at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, soaking in the beautiful weather, but there were a good amount of people who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn as well. Read on for a look at Tuesday's guests at the KARE...
THC vendors cash in on State Fair crowds outside of gates
ST PAUL, Minn. — When it comes to the Minnesota State Fair, no one wants to be on the outside looking in, but in some cases certain vendors don't have a choice. "We reached out to them last year, and this year, and we got denied," said Michael Donnelly with Beezwax and Kooka Inc.
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens to all the manure at the Minnesota State Fair?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. Hundreds of farm animals are shown every year at the Minnesota State Fair...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
At the Minnesota State Fair, women's teams connect with fans and potential players
MINNEAPOLIS — With tens of thousands of people visiting the Minnesota State Fair over the course of 12 days, local women's sports teams are using the Great Minnesota Get-Together as an opportunity to connect with fans and potential players. Inside Fan Central off of Dan Patch Drive and Underwood...
Men on fire, diving horses, colliding locomotives. See the proud & perilous history of the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's a tough lot, the life of a grandstand. All spiffed up for your big occasion and your guests turn their backs on you. Consider this the opportunity to rectify that situation. The sturdy structure kissed by the cheeks of generations of Minnesotans is 113...
Two months into new THC law, focus is renewed on keeping edibles away from kids
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The staff at "Love Is An Ingredient" in Columbia Heights has stayed busy this summer, to say the least. "We've seen a lot more customers," CEO Mason Alt said. "That's for darn sure." Since Minnesota legalized hemp-derived THC products July 1, Alt estimates that he's...
Avian Flu sweeps Minnesota poultry farm, state braces for resurgence
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — State animal health officials say an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as Avian Flu, at a Meeker County poultry operation signals an expected resurgence of the disease. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the commercial turkey farm reported an...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores nationwide; there are 8 left in Minnesota
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores across the United States, as it continues to try and rescue itself from going into bankruptcy. Additionally, roughly 20% of its corporate employees will be laid off and several of its in-house brands will be slashed. Bring Me The News reached out...
redlakenationnews.com
Free haircuts, school supplies prepare Minnesota kids to return to class
Dalvin Jones brought his three kids, all eager students, to Conway Recreation Center in St. Paul on Tuesday to gear up for their return to class. They left carrying backpacks stuffed with notebooks, pencils, folders and other school supplies. "Anything they want to do with school, we're going to do...
Tropical birds escape from Minnesota Zoo
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo says three African magpie shrikes escaped from its tropics building, and zoo officials are asking the community to help bring back two birds that are still missing. The birds flew out of a door that had been mistakenly left open, according a...
After teardown in Mankato, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in Minnesota
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Hush Puppies go silent. At least in Minnesota. The Mankato Long John Silvers, located along Madison Avenue, was torn down this week. That leaves just one Minnesota location left standing in Bloomington, at 378 S. Ave. Mankato City Council...
KAAL-TV
Daily attendance record almost set at Minnesota State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing and fairgoers are turning up in big numbers for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. According to the State Fair, attendance on Friday, August 26 came up a few thousand people short of setting a new daily attendance record for the first Friday of the fair.
Food Stamps Update: More Minnesota Families Will Be Eligible for SNAP Benefits Starting in September
Minnesota is raising the income limit for SNAP households beginning Sept. 1. SNAP (commonly referred to as food stamps) provides monthly food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. The new...
