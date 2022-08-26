Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
heraldcourier.com
TriPride parade, festival brought an estimated 13K people to Bristol Saturday
Saturday’s TriPride parade and festival in downtown Bristol was the largest, best organized event in the group’s history, organizers said Wednesday. More than 1,000 people marched in the parade which also included 22 floats and about 30 to 40 vehicles. The festival at Cumberland Square Park attracted more than 13,000, Jason Willis, president of TriPride’s executive council, told the Bristol Herald Courier Wednesday.
heraldcourier.com
City is in hot water with DEQ over landfill - again
BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has notified Bristol Virginia it failed to submit stormwater monitoring reports required by state law. In a warning letter dated Aug. 26, DEQ said the city “may be in violation” of the state’s water control law due to the missing reports which are required under the city’s stormwater permit. The monitoring is to occur at specific sites at the city’s landfill.
heraldcourier.com
Strongwell Corp. Highlands facility in Abingdon celebrates 2 years accident-free
Strongwell Corp. is celebrating two years without an accident at its Highlands manufacturing facility in Abingdon, Virginia. “This accomplishment says a lot about our team members’ commitment to working safely,” David Oakley, president and CEO of Strongwell, said. “This accomplishment is a good reminder for us all that it is possible to work safely. Paying attention to seemingly simple things like keeping work areas organized and constantly encouraging safe work behaviors can make a huge difference. The team members of the Highlands plant should be proud of this job well done.”
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee Hills breaks ground, eyes growth
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Stephen Callahan, founder of Tennessee Hills Distillery, likens the business to a single-car NASCAR team. “We put the team together on a budget, and we go out and we see if we can qualify to make the race that weekend,” Callahan said Tuesday at a groundbreaking event for the company’s first Bristol location. “I’m here to tell you right now that we are on the pole position right here in Bristol, Tennessee, and we’ve got a shot at winning this thing.”
heraldcourier.com
Mother Chuckers is off and throwing
BRISTOL, Va. – A month into its soft opening, Mother Chuckers, a new ax-throwing venue in Bristol, Virginia, has settled into its new home after having completely renovated the building, which used to house Mother's Restaurant. Javan Martin, who co-owns the eight-lane ax-throwing facility, along with Steve and Jacob...
heraldcourier.com
Communication plays a huge part in building our relationships
ABINGDON, VA- Taking an American Sign Language Class as a foreign language in high school was the spark that ignited a passion in Doctor of Audiology Lauren Esposito, Au.D. CCC-A, and owner of Abingdon Falls Plaza Hearing Center, to work with the deaf and hearing-impaired community. “I initially wanted a...
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Two people killed in Buchanan County blaze
Two people are dead following a Friday night structure fire in Buchanan County. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, an adult male was able to escape the fire, but the remains of two other individuals were recovered inside the residence after the fire was extinguished. The...
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Looking at all sides of the story of the historic Octagon House
The three tiny fingerprints ensure that the life of the child who long ago touched the newly-made brick won’t be forgotten. Derek Orr is determined to preserve and tell as much of the child’s story as possible along with those of others who left adult fingerprints in the bricks handmade in the 1850s and, less tangibly, put their blood, sweat and tears into Smyth County’s Octagon House.
heraldcourier.com
Saltville woman convicted of murder
A Saltville woman was found guilty of the murder and robbery of an elderly Glade Spring woman Tuesday. After 40 minutes of deliberations, a Washington County jury found Karen Lou Holmes guilty in the Jan. 16, 2020 murder and robbery of Alberta Sue Warren, 79. Warren’s body was found inside her car in the Widener Valley section of Washington County.
heraldcourier.com
Saltville man’s topographic work made Apollo 11, 17 moon missions possible
As NASA works to launch the Artemis rocket to the moon as early as Friday following Monday’s scrubbed launch attempt, area residents will soon be able to celebrate the work of a native son for the Apollo 11 and 17 missions. On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy...
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Sydney Carter leads Northwood past Tazewell in volleyball
If it seemed like Sydney Carter was all over the court on Tuesday night for the Northwood Panthers it’s because she was. Carter stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 12 assists, six kills, six aces and six digs as the crew from Saltville cruised to a 25-9, 25-21, 25-10 non-district volleyball win over the Tazewell Bulldogs.
heraldcourier.com
Thursday's Night's Prep Picks
Last meeting: Christiansburg 33, Abingdon 27 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Abingdon, Va.) Both of these Region 3D squads overpowered Class 2 opponents last Friday. Ector Taylor and Luke Honaker were the catalysts for Abingdon in a 47-6 mashing of Mountain 7 District rival John Battle. The defense limited the Trojans to 86 yards of total offense. “We had a good night,” said AHS coach Garrett Amburgey. “Our guys played with great effort and the energy was where it needed to be.” … Meanwhile, Christiansburg flattened Floyd County, 34-0. “A slow start against a scrappy and physical Floyd County squad,” said Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens. “We felt like the kids showed poise and focus and really executed in the second half.” … Four running backs for Christiansburg averaged more than 10 yards per carry and five different ball-carriers scored touchdowns. “Typically that means your offensive line played really well,” Wilkens said. “The defense played really well as a unit.” … A touchdown pass with 7.3 seconds remaining gave Christiansburg a win over Abingdon last year, one of just two games the Falcons lost in 2021. This one figures to go down to the wire as well. … “Abingdon is a solid opponent year-in and year-out,” Wilkens said. “They are well-coached, physical and execute really well in all three phases of the game. It is going to be a great Region D showdown with playoff implications in Week 2.”
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Exhibit on Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison concert opens at BCCM
BRISTOL, Va. – Outlaw. Advocate. Icon. Legend. Johnny Cash was all of those and more but the Country Music Hall of Fame performer’s career took a notable pivot with the May 1968 release of “At Folsom Prison,” a live album that reinvigorated Cash’s brand – as the title song rose to No. 1 on the charts, earning widespread acclaim and helping spark a network TV show.
heraldcourier.com
King trounces E&H in volleyball
A couple of players from Washington County, Virginia, contributed to King University’s 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 non-conference volleyball victory over the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Tuesday. Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 35 assists and seven digs, while Abigail Belcher (Patrick Henry) finished with three kills and two blocks as...
heraldcourier.com
Wise Central's Nate West fills a key cornerback slot
Wise County Central High School sophomore Nate West will make the second start of his varsity football career on Friday night against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes. It will be hard for the quick cornerback to top his initial foray into the starting lineup. West intercepted two passes and returned them...
heraldcourier.com
McClung tallies two rebounds for Team USA
Mac McClung tallied two rebounds on Monday as Team USA closed out the latest round of qualifying for the FIBA World Cup with a 95-77 win over Colombia. The Gate City High School graduate did not attempt a shot and also had one assist in two turnovers in logging 7:28 of playing time. McClung averaged 2.5 points in the two qualifying games as the U.S. overpowered Uruguay last week.
heraldcourier.com
Smith leads John Battle over VHS in volleyball
BRISTOL, Va. – Mackenzie Smith can set, Mackenzie Smith can spike, Mackenzie Smith can serve and Mackenzie Smith can dig. That’s what makes the John Battle High School junior one of the most versatile volleyball players in Southwest Virginia and she displayed her wide array of skills once again on Wednesday night as the Trojans took a 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-14 victory over the homestanding Virginia High Bearcats.
