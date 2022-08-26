ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

wvtm13.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Dry air means a nice night but a hot, sunny Thursday

A fresh north breeze ushers in drier air, and it feels mighty fine by Thursday morning! Humid air -and scattered storms – return soon. Check the video forecast for the latest. COMFORTABLE AND BREATHE-ABLE. It took a while for that north breeze to kick in on Wednesday, but the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Center Point redevelops Eastgate shopping center

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Changes are coming to Center Point's Eastgate shopping center. A new investor has started redeveloping the mall. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the city's newest project. — Follow Jeff Eliasoph on Facebook and Twitter.
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man's execution last month. (Learn more in the video above.) The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD: 1 person critically hurt in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a Gate City shooting on Wednesday, according to Birmingham police. Officers found the person shot in the 6700 block of Kimberly Avenue. Police said an argument led up to at least one shot being fired. A suspect then tried to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Foster care organizations seek adoptions amid inflation, post-Roe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama foster care organizations are looking for more families interested in adoptions. Michelle Bearman-Wolnek, co-founder of Heart Gallery Alabama, said the organization is preparing for an influx of children amid inflation and the state's new abortion laws. "Right now, we don't have enough foster homes for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Critical missing person alert for Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A critical missing person alert has been issued for a Birmingham woman. Victoria Alford, 62, was last seen Monday morning leaving a house on the 1400 block of 19th Street SW. She walked out of the house after having an argument with a family member, according...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham passes legislation paving way for railroad improvements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham City Council unanimously passed a piece of transportation legislation that will pave the way for railway improvements to improve the quality of life for residents in the Harris Homes community and surrounding areas. The resolution authorizes Mayor Randall Woodfin to apply for $10 million...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Teenager dead in Leeds area shooting

LEEDS, Ala. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a Leeds area shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Alexander Road. The boy died at the scene. Deputies are investigating...
LEEDS, AL
wvtm13.com

Gardendale PD say man stole vehicle, then shoplifted at Lowe's in fultondale

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police need help identifying a man who stole a vehicle and then took merchandise from Lowe's in Fultondale without paying. Officials said the suspect stole a 2018 Nissan Altima from the Publix parking lot on Fieldstown Road on Aug. 28. He then went to Lowe's in Fultondale and took merchandise and left the store without paying.
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County leaders consider changing 911 call centers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County commissioners said they're concerned the current 911 system is not as efficient as it could be. Learn more in the video above. This comes after officials commissioned a study to identify issues that result in mishandled 911 calls and shortages of ambulances and EMTs.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

No Contact Advisory Issued by Jefferson County in areas near the Cahaba River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County has issued a "No Contact Advisory" for residents that live along the tributaries of the Cahaba River. That means the county is suggesting that people should avoid the water in the Cahaba for portions of Patton Creek, due to sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Repair efforts are underway but Jefferson County has recommended the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Tropical waves in the Atlantic are forecast to strengthen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We could round out the month of August without having a named storm in the Atlantic, which hasn't happened in 25 years. However, there are 2 tropical waves that will likely develop in the coming days. INVEST 91-L A broad area of low pressure, currently in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Cullman police investigating the death of a 4-week-old baby

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman police are investigating an infant's death Monday. The Cullman County coroner said the 4-week-old boy was reported to be unresponsive at the Economy Inn where the family lives. Police said the parents called saying their baby had died. Police arrived at the motel at 1834...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham to vote on joining nationwide opioid settlements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is set to vote on joining nationwide opioid settlements against drug companies, including Johnson and Johnson. The settlement will provide funds to the city to fight the opioid epidemic. It also imposes transformative changes in the way the distributors conduct their business. If approved, the city will choose how to allocate the funds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Oakman woman killed after vehicle collisions on Interstate 22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A 24-year-old woman from Oakman was killed after crashes on Interstate 22 early Monday morning. Alabama State Troopers reported a multiple-vehicle crash happened around 5:19 a.m., about two miles west of Adamsville in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states Sara Littleton was seriously...
OAKMAN, AL

