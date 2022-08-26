2 assistant principals in Rialto to stand trial for allegedly failing to report sex assaults

Two assistant principals in Rialto will stand trial on charges of child abuse after allegedly failing to report sexual assaults on campus to authorities.

David Shenhan Yang, 38, and Natasha Harris, 37, who are both assistant principals at Carter High School, were arrested in February for allegedly violating the state's mandated reporter law.

They have each been charged with felony child abuse and two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

The district attorney's office said the two were informed of sexual assaults that allegedly happened on campus, but didn't alert law enforcement. The two were allegedly aware of some of the allegations as early as last September.

In February, the Rialto Police Department said officers were investigating a claim that month in which a 17-year-old had been reportedly sexually assaulting a girl for months. Officers later learned the victim had initially reported the sexual assault to both Harris and Yang three months prior to RPD's investigation back in November 2021.

As mandated reporters, both Harris and Yang are required by California law to immediately alert law enforcement of child abuse or neglect.

Yang and Harris have both pleaded not guilty.