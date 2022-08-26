Read full article on original website
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Valley man shares how Salvation Army saved him from dying in the heat
Douglas Brooks says when "you’re on the streets during this brutal heat, you’re not living", but merely trying your best to survive the day.
Phoenix man had trash thrown on his car by teens driving dangerously. He shared the story online to prevent future harm
TEMPE, Ariz. — Weaving through traffic, trash being thrown at cars, and several close-call crashes is what a Phoenix man says he saw unfold right in front of him. Robert Rattner says he was on his way home from the gym when he heard something hit his truck. "I...
Disabled firefighter’s wife set to be honored
Kimberly Nochta is a natural caregiver. Taking care of others comes easily to the North Phoenix native, who was dubbed an “old soul” as a child. The South Scottsdale resident followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a nurse. Her instincts kicked in when her 37-year-old Goodyear firefighter husband, Cory, was diagnosed with ALS on Oct. 19, 2020, forcing him to medically retire late last year.
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It
It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
Mom Who Let Her 7-Year-Old Play at the Park Will Not Be Added to Arizona's Unfit Parent Registry
Last week, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state of Arizona from adding a Tucson mother to the state's list of unfit parents. Sarra, whose full name is withheld to protect her privacy, was arrested for alleged child endangerment in 2020 after allowing her 7-year-old son and his 5-year-old friend to play at the park while she ran an errand. Reason's Robby Soave covered her story here.
Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
Phoenix allocated money to help battle homelessness. Where does that money go?
The city set aside money to help the issues of homelessness in Phoenix. But where does that money go? The 12News i-team digs deeper into the case.
Maricopa County board votes against creating water district for Rio Verde Foothills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears that the possibility of hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community losing access to water could soon be a reality. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against creating a water district for the neighborhood. For many years, most of the...
Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years
Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
Phoenix police officer dies after battling medical diagnosis
PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer died Wednesday morning in the hospital after battling a medical diagnosis since last year, authorities said. Officer Matthew Litman joined the Phoenix Police Department in May 2019 after serving in the Flagstaff Police Department, according to a statement. He was battling a tumor...
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
Sheriff: 7-year-old caught with 2 guns at school in southern Arizona
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 7-year-old was allegedly found in possession of firearms and ammunition Monday at a school in southern Arizona, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were told the second grade student had a weapon in their backpack before they arrived at the campus and made...
Chandler school program hopes to help students with free meals
A school program in Chandler is helping students with food insecurities get free or reduced-cost meals. Tram Mai has the story.
Valley-based company looks to resolve rodent problems
"It’s a sweet milk and they love it. They absolutely love the taste of this stuff. They fight over it," said Kim Meagher, founder of the ranch.
'They will always be remembered': Unclaimed veterans honored at Arizona cemetery
PHOENIX — A group of veterans were honored during a special memorial service this week at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. "We are here to honor the memories of our comrades as they offered their service for God and country," said Cary Cartter to the memorial's attendees. "They have earned the highest honors. The highest distinction. They will be honored and remembered."
Dad set free after Chandler child’s 2004 death
On the morning of Aug. 16, Jeffrey R. Martinson became a free man. His ankle bracelet was removed and he could legally turn his back forever on the 2004 death of his 5-year-old son, Joshua Eberle Martinson, in a bunkbed n his Martinson’s Ahwatukee home. The boy normally lived with his mom in Chandler.
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
Arizona man pretended to be a Hollywood producer to exploit teen girls, prosecutors say
MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after he exploited two teenage girls and manipulated them into believing he was a Hollywood producer, authorities said. Kyle M. Thompson, 47, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of multiple sex...
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
