Mesa, AZ

West Valley View

Disabled firefighter’s wife set to be honored

Kimberly Nochta is a natural caregiver. Taking care of others comes easily to the North Phoenix native, who was dubbed an “old soul” as a child. The South Scottsdale resident followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a nurse. Her instincts kicked in when her 37-year-old Goodyear firefighter husband, Cory, was diagnosed with ALS on Oct. 19, 2020, forcing him to medically retire late last year.
GOODYEAR, AZ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It

It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reason.com

Mom Who Let Her 7-Year-Old Play at the Park Will Not Be Added to Arizona's Unfit Parent Registry

Last week, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state of Arizona from adding a Tucson mother to the state's list of unfit parents. Sarra, whose full name is withheld to protect her privacy, was arrested for alleged child endangerment in 2020 after allowing her 7-year-old son and his 5-year-old friend to play at the park while she ran an errand. Reason's Robby Soave covered her story here.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
allaboutarizonanews.com

Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years

Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Phoenix police officer dies after battling medical diagnosis

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer died Wednesday morning in the hospital after battling a medical diagnosis since last year, authorities said. Officer Matthew Litman joined the Phoenix Police Department in May 2019 after serving in the Flagstaff Police Department, according to a statement. He was battling a tumor...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

'They will always be remembered': Unclaimed veterans honored at Arizona cemetery

PHOENIX — A group of veterans were honored during a special memorial service this week at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. "We are here to honor the memories of our comrades as they offered their service for God and country," said Cary Cartter to the memorial's attendees. "They have earned the highest honors. The highest distinction. They will be honored and remembered."
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Dad set free after Chandler child’s 2004 death

On the morning of Aug. 16, Jeffrey R. Martinson became a free man. His ankle bracelet was removed and he could legally turn his back forever on the 2004 death of his 5-year-old son, Joshua Eberle Martinson, in a bunkbed n his Martinson’s Ahwatukee home. The boy normally lived with his mom in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ

