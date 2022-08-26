Cowboys Beat Seahawks; Israel Mukuamu MRI Injury Update: Game Log

The Cowboys hosted the Seahawks in the last preseason game for both teams. Follow along for live game updates until the final gun.

FRISCO - Good news on the injury front for the Dallas Cowboys coming out of a Saturday exam: Israel Mukuamu underwent an MR to evaluate a minor groin issue that he aggravated in the Friday preseason win vs. the Seahawks. As reported by the Dallas News: “He has a strain and “will be good” for the season-opener vs. the Buccaneers,”

Now, onto the game blog review …

will wrap up their 2022 NFL preseason on Friday as they host the Seattle Seahawks. In what's usually called the final "dress rehearsal" for a team before the regular season starts, it's a bit different for the Cowboys as coach Mike McCarthy has indicated the starters will sit out again in the preseason finale.

McCarthy suggested ahead of practice on Tuesday inside Ford Center at The Star that good work by his starters for the next two days would allow the team to repeat the approach for preseason game No. 3. In other words, Dallas will continue the plan for previous matchups at the Broncos and Chargers: Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons and the first-teamers on the sideline .

"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."

First-round draft pick Tyler Smith isn’t going to play in the preseason finale because of his mild ankle injury. And that's not the worst news on the offensive line, as veteran left tackle Tyron Smith is out "for months'' after sustaining a hamstring tear at practice here at The Star .

It might be time to panic about the offensive line, even if the Cowboys brass isn't.

The backup to quarterback Dak Prescott might still be in question, as Cooper Rush and Will Grier have been in competition during camp, but McCarthy said Grier will get "a chunk" of reps in his duel with Cooper Rush.

The Seahawks will also be focusing on the quarterback position, but it's the starting signal-caller that's in question between Drew Lock and Geno Smith .

The door remains open for Lock, who despite testing positive for COVID last week and missing the second preseason game, can still earn himself the job. Should he start Seattle's season opener, it will be against Denver, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2019.

Follow along after the opening kickoff for all the live updates during the final preseason game of 2022 for the Cowboys:

PREGAME

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was presented with the club's annual Ed Block Courage Award during an on-field ceremony before kickoff. Voted on by teammates, the award honors players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

“Dak Prescott exemplifies all of the characteristics of the Ed Block Courage Award,” said Jim Maurer, Dallas Cowboys Head Athletic Trainer. “His drive and determination were evident to all those around him as he overcame the ankle injury early in the 2020 season. He was a near-unanimous decision by his teammates. Ed Block strived to help others and especially children in need. Dak also carries this same spirit off the field as he helps those less fortunate and in need.”

Prescott underwent surgery on his ankle the same day it was injured and received a second surgery some months later.

He returned for the 2021 season and did not appear to be limited by the repaired ankle during the entire season, finishing with a franchise-record 27 passing touchdowns and leading a Dallas offense that ranked first in the NFL in yards and points in 2021.

“I am humbled that my teammates selected me for this award,” said Prescott. “I learned a lot about myself during the rehab process. As someone who normally is all go-go-go, I learned patience and learned how important it was to trust the process. I set small goals for myself, and those aspirations created inspiration and motivation. I am thankful to have gone through this injury because I think that I am not only a better man but a better player as well.”

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 10, Cowboys 0

The Cowboys received the ball to begin their final game of this NFL preseason and Cooper Rush got the start at quarterback as Dallas began its first drive from the 25 after the touchback.

The ball was moved to the 30 after an offsides call on Seattle during the kickoff.

On 2nd and 4, the Cowboys are called for an ineligible man downfield (Josh Ball) which was declined by Seattle.

On 3rd and 4, Rush passes complete to Jake Ferguson for 15 yards across midfield to the SEA 49. The defense was offsides, but it was declined.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS: The Cowboys' first drive stalled at the SEA 43 on a failed 4th and 4 conversion. Rush missed Simi Fehoko short left for an incompletion.

Seattle took over at its own 43 with Geno Smith in at quarterback.

The Seahawks marched down the field with passes from Smith to Lockett for 18 yards then, Smith to Lockett for 17 yards for a first and 10 at the DAL 23.

An offensive holding took the ball back to the 29.

On 2nd and 20 from the 29, Dallas rookie DE Sam Williams sacked Smith for 14 yards back to the DAL 43.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Jason Myers is good from 53 as Seattle gets on the board first for a 3-0 lead with 8:30 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks' scoring drive went nine plays, 22 yards, and took 4:07 off the clock.

Dallas took over from its own 25 after a touchback as Will Grier took over at quarterback.

Shampklin ran for a loss of two yards, and Grier got sacked for another three yards on first and second downs. On 3rd and 15 Grier missed Jalen Tolbert deep left side.

Cowboys punter Bryan Anger punted 53 yards to the SEA 27 where it was run back 18 yards to the SEA 45.

Drew Lock entered the game at quarterback for Seattle, and Hart ran right tackle to the 47 for two yards on first down.

INTERCEPTION DALLAS: Locks pass short left was intended for Eskridge. Intercepted by Israel Mukuamu at the DAL 44, returned six yards to the 50.

The offense could do no better than a four-and-out after a failed 4th down conversion from the SEA 44.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Lock passed deep right to Hart for 35 yards to the end zone for the touchdown. DaRon Bland was in coverage for Dallas. The Myers extra point is good for a 10-0 Seahawks lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter. The Seattle scoring drive went 44 yards in two plays and took 41 seconds off the clock.

Dallas took over at its own 25 with Grier still under center, but it was another three-and-out as Anger punted to the SEA 17.

Seattle also went three-and-out and Homer punted 43 yards to the DAL 43. Drummond muffed the catch but it was recovered by Dallas' Coyle at the 42.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 13, Cowboys 10

Dallas took over at their own 42 and Shampklin ran left tackle for seven yards to the 49.

The Cowboys moved the ball swiftly downfield with short passes from Grier to Tolbert and Fehoko, and a nice run by the quarterback Grier. Dallas moved to the SEA 10 with a 3rd and 6.

Grier's pass to Hendershot was incomplete in the end zone for a fourth down.

FIELD GOAL DALLAS: Brett Maher is good from 28 yards, closing the score to 10-3 Seattle. The Cowboys scoring drive went 48 yards in 11 plays and took 4:56 off the clock.

Seattle took over at their own 38 with Lock still under center. Nahshon Wright was called for defensive pass interference - his second of the night - at the DAL 30 for 32 yards.

On 3rd and 1, the Dallas defense came up big stuffing Seattle's Homer for no gain.

The Seahawks converted on 4th and 1 with a Lock pass to Homer for 10 yards to the Dallas 11.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: The Cowboys defense holds Seattle to a field goal attempt on 4th and 10 from the DAL 11, and Myers kick from 29 yards is good. Seattle leads 13-3 with 5:23 left in the half. Seattle's scoring drive went 64 yards in 10 plays and took 4:41 off the clock.

Dallas took over from its own 36 after a 37 yards kick return by Coleman.

Grier and the offense convert for eight yards on a 3rd and 4 to extend the drive at the DAL 48 but the offense stalls after that.

Anger punts 38 yards to the SEA 12, with a fair catch. A Dallas holding call puts the ball at the SEA 22.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: Lock's pass short left intended for Hart, intercepted by Nahshon Wright at the DAL 47, returned 22 yards to the SEA 31.

On 3rd and 9, Grier scrambled 16 yards to the SEA 14, and Malik Davis carried the ball to the SEA 1 on the very next play with 1:17 left in the half.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Grier passed to Simi Fehoko in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Maher extra point is good for a 13-10 Seattle lead with 1:14 left in the half. The Cowboys scoring drive goes 31 yards in six plays and took 48 seconds off the clock.

Seattle took over at its own 25. On 3rd and 12, Lock threw incomplete.

Michael Dickson punted 62 yards to the end zone with 7 seconds left in the half, and Grier kneeled to end the half.

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER: Seahawks 20, Cowboys 20

Seattle started from its own 25 and D. Dallas ran the first play of the half 27 yards to the DAL 48.

Lock passed incomplete on 3rd and 7 but rookie DE Sam Williams was called for roughing the passer for 15 yards to the DAL 30 and a first down.

D. Dallas ran for seven, 10, and 1 yard to the DAL 13 for a first down.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: DeeJay Dallas ran up the middle for one yard for a touchdown. Myers' extra point is good for a 20-10 Seattle lead with 9:19 left in the third quarter. Seattle's scoring drive went 75 yards in 11 plays and took 5:41 off the clock.

Dallas took over from the 25 after the touchback. Grier completed deep to Drummond for 22 yards to the DAL 47, the Shampklin ran 16 yards to the SEA 37 then eight yards to the SEA 29.

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Maher is good from 35 yards bringing the Cowboys closer at 20-13 with 4:59 left in the third quarter. The Dallas scoring drive went 58 yards in 10 plays and took 4:20 off the clock.

Seattle took over at its own 25 after the touchback.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: Lock's pass intended for Fuller is intercepted by Bell at the SEA 42. Bell runs 29 yards to the SEA 13.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Grier passed left to Smith for eight yards to the end zone for a touchdown. Maher kicks the extra point to tie the game at 20 with 2:07 left in the third quarter. The Dallas scoring drive went 13 yards in three plays and took 1:28 off the clock.

The Seahawks took over from their own 25 after the touchback.

Lock found Johnson deep on the right side for a gain of 26 yards to the DAL 39, then Lock found Parkinson for 11 yards to the DAL 28.

Thompson ran 16 yards around the left end to the DAL 22.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Cowboys 27, Seahawks 26

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers' 28-yard field goal was good, giving Seattle the lead again at 23-20 with 12:12 left in the game. The scoring drive went 65 yards in 10 plays and took 4:55 off the clock.

Dallas took possession at its own 25 with Ben DiNucci at quarterback and moved the ball to its own 42 with a couple of runs by Davis and a nine-yard catch by T.J. Vasher.

Hendershot caught a nine-yard pass from DiNucci to take the ball to the 45, but DiNucci threw incomplete on 3rd and 8.

Maher attempted a 61-yard field goal that was wide left with 8:18 to play.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS: SEAHAWKS

The Seahawks took over at the DAL 49, and Lock found Melton for 24 yards to the DAL 25. Williams was called for an unnecessary roughness call to the DAL 12.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers' 28-yard field goal is good, extending the lead to 26-20 Seattle with 6:16 left in the game. The Seahawks' scoring drive went 39 yards in five plays and took 2:02 off the clock.

Dallas took over at their own 25 but moved the ball to the 40 on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Seattle. DiNucci then hit Dennis Houston for 17 tards to the SEA 28.

An unnecessary roughness penalty moved the ball to the SEA 13.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: DiNucci found Hendershot across the middle for 13 yards in the end zone for a touchdown. Maher's extra point is good for a Cowboys lead, 27-26.

The Seahawks took possession at their own 25 with Jacob Eason under center. On 3rd and 7 Bryant knocked down Eason's pass for a punting situation.

Dickson punted 53 yards to the DAL 9, fair caught by Drummond.

Shampklin went left end for six yards to the DAL 15, then again up the middle for no gain.

-TWO-MINUTE WARNING-

On 3rd and 4 Smith is called for offensive holding, pushing the ball back to the DAL 9 forcing a punt.

Anger punted 48 yards to the SEA 43 out of bounds.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COWBOYS: Eason fumbles a high snap recovered by Stoney Jackson and returned to the SEA 44.

On 3rd and 6, Shampklin fumbled but it's under review. The runner's knee was down, no fumble, Dallas' ball with 1:12 left on the clock.

Anger punted 40 yards for a touchback, Seattle took the ball at its on 25.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: Eason's pass was tipped by Kassis into the hands of Thomas at the SEA 42 where it was downed.

DiNucci kneeled a couple of plays to end the game.

END OF GAME