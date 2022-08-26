Sloppy Offense as Seahawks Lose To Cowboys 27-26 in Preseason Finale: Live Game Log

Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date on Friday night's preseason matchup between Seattle and Dallas.

The final week of the preseason is here, which sees the Seattle Seahawks travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Cowboys .

In a game that ultimately does not count against either team's record, it still offers the Seahawks a valuable opportunity to get more scouting done ahead of their season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Most importantly it will give the Seahawks an opportunity to further evaluate the quarterback decision as the time draws nearer for a decision on who starts the season opener against the Broncos.



Drew Lock, who was slated to start in Week 2 against the Bears before testing positive for COVID-19, will see extensive action tonight against the Cowboys in what could be his final shot to earn the Seahawks' starting job over the incumbent Geno Smith.

UPDATE: Cowboys 27, Seahawks 26 ... and Geno is getting the nod.

Elsewhere, several players sit on the bubble of the Seattle roster , with tonight's action their last shot to show Pete Carroll and his staff that they belong on the final 53-man roster once the season starts in just a couple weeks.

Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up-to-date on each drive and scoring play Friday night from AT&T Field in Dallas.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 10, Cowboys 0

The Cowboys will start their drive at their own 30 following an offsides penalty on the kickoff.

On 3rd and 4, Cooper Rush connects with tight end Jake Ferguson for 15 yards to keep the Dallas drive alive.

This time on 3rd and 4, however, Rush cannot connect with his intended target, and he fails to do so on 4th and 4, as the Cowboys turn it over on downs.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 43.

On 2nd and 10, Geno Smith finds receiver Tyler Lockett for a chunk gain of 18 yards, moving into Dallas territory.

On 3rd and 11 Smith connects with Lockett again, this time for a gain of 17 yards, moving the ball to the Dallas 23-yard line.

An 18-yard run from running back Travis Homer is wiped off the board by an offensive holding penalty on the Seahawks, bringing up 1st and 20.

Smith is brought down for a 14-yard sack by defensive end Samuel Williams, forcing Seattle into a 3rd and 34.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS : Jason Myers' connects on a 53-yard field goal to put the Seahawks up 3-0 with 8:30 left in the first quarter. The drive went 72 yards on 9 plays, taking 4:07 off the clock.

The Cowboys will start their drive at their own 25.

With Will Grier leading the offense on the Cowboys' second drive they only moved backwards, as the Seahawks' defense forced the Cowboys into a three and out.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 45.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS : On 3rd and 8, Drew Lock's pass was intercepted by cornerback Israel Mukuamu and returned to the 50-yard line.

On 4th and 4 the Seahawks' defense got to Grier for a sack and a loss of 12 yards, turning the ball over on downs.

The Seahawks will start their drive at the Dallas 44.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS : Lock connects with receiver Penny Hart for a 35-yard touchdown. Myers' extra point attempt is good to put Seattle ahead 10-0 with 3:46 left in the first quarter. The drive went 44 yards on 2 plays, taking :41 off the clock.

The Cowboys will start their drive at the 44.

Another uneventful drive sees the Cowboys go three and out, forced to punt yet again.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 17.

A holding penalty pushed the Seahawks back to 2nd and 14, which caused their drive to stall out and punt the ball away.

The Cowboys will start their drive at their own 42, with the punt taking off the rest of the first quarter clock.

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 13, Cowboys 10

On 3rd and 3 the Grier pass is knocked incomplete, but a Seattle defensive pass interference keeps the Dallas drive alive.

Running back Aaron Shampklin takes a carry for 9 yards as the Cowboys are knocking on the door of the red zone.

Grier scrambles for 11 yards on 3rd and 1 for a first down, pushing the ball to the Seattle 15-yard line.

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS : Brett Maher connects on the 28-yard field goal to make it 10-3 Seahawks with 10:04 left in the second quarter. The drive went 48 yards on 11 plays, taking 4:56 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

A deep pass from Lock falls incomplete on 1st and 10, but Dallas is called for pass interference which puts the ball at the Dallas 30.

On 4th and 1, Lock finds Homer out of the backfield for 10 yards, converting the fourth down and moving to the Dallas 11-yard line.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS : Myers connects on a 29-yard field goal to put Seattle ahead 13-3 with 5:23 left in the second quarter. The drive went 64 yards on 10 plays, taking 4:41 off the clock.

The Cowboys will start their drive at their own 34.

On 3rd and 4 Grier connects with Turpin for 8 yards to keep the Cowboys' drive alive.

The Dallas drive will stall as Grier's pass attempt on 3rd and 8 falls incomplete, forcing the Cowboys to punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 22 following a hold by Dallas on the punt.

Lock finds receiver Dareke Young for 22 yards on 2nd and 6, moving to the verge of Dallas territory.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: Lock tosses his second interception of the night, as Cowboys' cornerback Nashon Wright jumps the pass.

On 3rd and 9 Grier keeps it himself and scrambles for 16 yards to move into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Grier connects with receiver Simi Fehoko for a 1-yard touchdown. Maher's extra point attempt is good with 1:14 left in the second quarter. The drive went 31 yards on 6 plays, taking :48 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Lock connects with Young over the middle for 15 yards, moving the ball to the Seattle 40-yard line.

Despite the 15-yard completion from Lock the Seattle drive stalls out, forcing the Seahawks to punt.



The Cowboys will start their drive at their own 20.

Grier will kneel out the rest of the clock, taking this game to halftime.

THIRD QUARTER: Seahawks 20, Cowboys 20

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Running back DeeJay Dallas opens the half by taking a carry for 27 yards into Dallas territory.

Lock's pass on 3rd and 7 falls incomplete but a roughing the passer penalty on Dallas keeps the Seattle drive alive, moving the ball to the Dallas 30-yard line.

On 2nd and 3 Dallas takes a carry for 10 yards, moving the Seahawks into the red zone at the Dallas 13-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS : Dallas plunges in from 1-yard out for a rushing touchdown. Myers' field goal attempt is good to put Seattle up 20-10 with 9:19 left in the third quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 11 plays, taking 5:41 off the clock.

The Cowboys will start their drive at their own 25.

Grier connects with Drummond on a deep strike for 22 yards, moving the ball to the Dallas 47-yard line.

Shampklin rips off a 16-yard carry as the Cowboys move the ball into Seattle territory.

Grier finds Smith for back-to-back completions of 10 and 9 yards, moving the Cowboys to the Seattle 19-yard line.

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS : Maher connects on a 35-yard field goal to cut the Seattle lead to 20-13 with 4:59 left in the third quarter. The drive went 58 yards on 10 plays, taking 4:20 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS : Lock throws his third interception of the night on a tip drill, with Markquese Bell returns it 13 yards to the Seattle 29-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS : Grier finds receiver Brandon Smith for an 8-yard touchdown. Maher's extra point attempt is good to tie it at 20-20 with 2:07 left in the third quarter. The drive went 13 yards in 3 plays, taking 1:28 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

On 2nd and 8 the Cowboys are called for defensive pass interference, moving the ball to the Seattle 35-yard line.

Lock finds Johnson and Parkinson for gains of 26 and 11 yards to move the ball to the Dallas 28-yard line.

Running back Darwin Thompson picks up a 16-yard carry to bring an end to the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER: Seahawks 26, Cowboys 27

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS : Myers drills a 28-yard field goal to put Seattle ahead 23-20 with 12:12 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 65 yards on 10 plays, taking 4:55 off the clock.

The Cowboys will start their drive at their own 25.

Ben DiNucci finds receiver T.J. Vasher over the middle on 3rd and 2 for 9 yards to keep the Dallas drive alive.

The Cowboys' drive stalls out as the Seahawk defense manages to get off of the field, with Maher missing a 61-yard field goal attempt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at the Dallas 49.

Lock finds Melton for a 24-yard reception, with an unnecessary roughness penalty tacked on which moves Seattle to the Dallas 12-yard line.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS : Myers connects on a 28-yard field goal to put Seattle up 26-20 with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 39 yards on 5 plays, taking 2:02 off the clock.

The Cowboys will start their drive at their own 25.

DiNucci finds tight end Peyton Hendershot for 15 yards, with another 15 tacked on due to an unnecessary roughness penalty.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS : DiNucci finds Hendershot for a 14-yard touchdown. Maher's extra point attempt is good to put Dallas up 27-26 with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 6 plays, taking 2:09 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Eason can't engineer too much for the Seahawks and are forced to punt the ball away.

The Cowboys will start their drive at their own 9.

The Seahawks' defense comes up with the clutch stop, giving the offense one last shot after the Dallas punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at the Seattle 43.

Eason fumbles the high snap and the Cowboys recover, which will allow them to run the clock down even further.

The Seahawks' defense comes up with another stop, forcing Dallas to go three and out, punting the ball away.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 20.

Eason's pass is intercepted, the fourth interception thrown by a Seattle quarterback tonight.

DiNucci will kneel out the clock, bringing an end to Seattle's preseason.

END OF GAME

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .