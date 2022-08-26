ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Man Convicted of Three Murders in Orange County

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCMJz_0hX6y3HW00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner's home is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cellmate while awaiting trial.

Marvin Magallanes was convicted Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder and a count of second-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders. Magallanes is expected to be sentenced Sept. 8 of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Magallanes was convicted of second-degree murder for July 3, 2017, killing of 27-year-od cellmate Danny Pham, who was just about to be released from jail on a joyriding conviction.

Magallanes was also convicted of the stabbing deaths of 52-year-old Onosai Tavita and 49-year-old Sabah Alsaad.

Tavita was killed about 2 a.m. Oct. 27, 2016, at 990 S. Euclid St. He was sleeping behind a restaurant when he was attacked. Alsaad was sleeping on a bus bench at 1200 S. Magnolia St. about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2017, when he was stabbed to death.

Magallanes drove up to Jenner's home on March 28, 2016, and April 13, 2016, and told security guards he was there to see the young model and reality television star. When he was denied entry, he tried to drive through the wood security gate arm, cracking it.

Magallanes pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism on Oct. 26, 2016, and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail and placed on summary probation for a year, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Magallanes had been sent back and forth from Orange County Jail to Patton State Hospital when he was found incompetent to assist in his defense. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia with some experts say he was experiencing auditory hallucinations, according to court records.

One jail guard described the defendant as a "split personality," with other family members describing the same phenomena with sudden mood changes and erratic behavior, according to court records. He believed he was communicating online with Jenner, although family members tried to alert him it was not real. His family told psychiatric experts that his issues began when he split up with his girlfriend from high school, who was the mother of his child.

Comments / 3

♡Reens♡
5d ago

Prime example of why it's NOT SAFE, to have these wackos out on our streets, in our neighborhoods! They need to be in asylums!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Security Guards#Vandalism#County Jail#Violent Crime#990 S Euclid St
KTLA

2 dead, children rescued after shooting in Westlake

Police rescued two young children following a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles that left two people dead and the suspect injured Tuesday night. The incident began with a dispute inside the Paseo at Californian apartments on West 6th Street near South Bonnie Brae Street and ended with a shooting in the parking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy