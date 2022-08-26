Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Texas sends buses of migrants to Chicago for first time, dropped off at train station
Two buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Wednesday night. The buses arrived at Chicago's Union Station at around 7:30 p.m., carrying migrants who crossed the southern border illegally. An estimated 80-100 people were on the buses, which include 20-30 small children. Many of the migrants said they're...
Leaky World War I-era battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
The only surviving battleship to endure both World War I and World War II was hauled to a shipyard in Galveston, Texas, for repairs after the ship's upkeep proven difficult due to a leaky hull. The USS Texas is currently undergoing a $35 million repair project to fix its hull...
Los Angeles murder suspect in killing of man, injuring four others arrested in Texas
A Los Angeles man linked to the fatal shooting of a father of three children and wounding four other people after a vehicle collision has been arrested in Texas. Luis Enriquez Hernandez, 37, was taken into custody in Houston on Tuesday with assistance from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
California bill to allow minors to be vaccinated without parental consent is withdrawn
The bill to allow 15-year-old children to take the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent was shelved after not receiving enough support to pass. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, announced Wednesday he won’t put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn’t have enough support to pass.
Texas Gov. Abbott says raising age to buy assault-style rifle ‘unconstitutional’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said that raising the age from 18 to 21 to buy an assault-style rifle would be "unconstitutional." Abbott made the comments during a campaign event in Allen, Texas, – referencing a proposal made by parents of the victims in the Uvalde mass shooting in May, when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers.
Deadly bird flu returns earlier than expected in the Midwest
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality...
Former West Virginia fentanyl addict describes recovery as border-smuggled drugs wrack state
West Virginia resident Justin Smith had been using narcotics since age 14, but has now been clean for over a year after most recently being addicted to fentanyl, he told Fox News in a Wednesday interview. Smith told "The Story" he also has a young son who is currently in...
Amid the fentanyl crisis, teens in West Virginia gain life skills to stand strong
MONTGOMERY, WV – In the epicenter of the drug overdose crisis, teenagers in the U.S. are gaining the skills they need to prevent them from falling prey to the cartels that are targeting them viciously with fentanyl-laced pills. Kerri Blankenship, 17 years old, is one of those teenagers. She...
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a "beef" he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged Twitter users...
School choice advocate blasts Charlie Crist: ‘He’s running to lose’
A school choice advocate said on Wednesday that Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will lose after tapping a teachers’ union head as his running mate. American Federation for Children spokesperson Denisha Allen told "America’s Newsroom" that "Charlie Crist has been a flip-flopper since I can remember. My first engagement with Charlie Crist was in high school when he signed the expansion bill for Florida School Choice Program into law. I was there behind him with the signing pin, and he flip-flopped."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suing Biden admin over Canadian drug importation program application delay
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday sued the Biden administration over alleged delays to attempts by his state to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, saying he hopes Floridians aren't being punished over political differences. Speaking from Lakeland, near Tampa, the Republican governor spoke about the U.S. Food and Drug...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin holds 'Back to School' rally, says fight is not over
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a "Back to School" rally Wednesday, where he commended parents for fighting back against school districts’ draconian policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rally was held in Mason District Park in Annandale, Virginia, to celebrate the start of the 2022-23 school year. After talks...
Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage
Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
Catholic Virginia nurse practitioner says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs: lawsuit
A Virginia nurse practitioner has filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs, a service that violated her religious beliefs. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing nurse practitioner Paige Casey filed suit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit...
Michigan Board of Canvassers deadlocks on abortion rights initiative vote
Michigan's Board of Canvassers deadlocked in a Wednesday vote to put an abortion rights measure on the November ballot after amassing enough signatures for the amendment to qualify. The decision is now up to the courts whether the initiative will appear on the ballot for the November election. The ballot...
Minnesota brewery moves up closing time due to rising crime, robbed twice by same suspect
A St. Paul, Minnesota brewery owner said Monday he was forced to close his brewery at 9 p.m. each night, four hours early, due to repeated robberies. Brian Ingram told "Fox & Friends" the increase in crime over the past year and a half in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, coupled with liberal policies, drove his decision.
Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation
A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization,...
NRA blames Biden for rising crime after he promised to 'take them on' and ban 'assault weapons'
The National Rifles Association (NRA) said "Joe Biden's America" and his soft on crime policies are to blame for rising crime in America, firing back at the president after he promised to "take them on" in his effort to ban "assault weapons." During his speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Biden...
What are whippets? Here's what to know about the ban in New York and the danger to kids
Stores in New York are now enforcing an age restriction on the sale of refillable whipped cream canisters due to the dangers these pose as a potential recreational drug known as whippets. New York Senate Bill S.2819A passed the assembly last year, in June 2021. It's meant to prohibit the...
Body of missing North Carolina grandmother Heddie Dawkins found after week-long search
The body of an 81-year-old North Carolina grandmother who went missing last week was found in the woods near her home. Heddie Dawkins was reported missing by her family to police on the morning of Aug. 24. Police say they were able to review doorbell camera footage that showed Dawkins...
