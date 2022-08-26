A school choice advocate said on Wednesday that Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will lose after tapping a teachers’ union head as his running mate. American Federation for Children spokesperson Denisha Allen told "America’s Newsroom" that "Charlie Crist has been a flip-flopper since I can remember. My first engagement with Charlie Crist was in high school when he signed the expansion bill for Florida School Choice Program into law. I was there behind him with the signing pin, and he flip-flopped."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO