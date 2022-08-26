ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPMC Hamot offers career opportunities free-of-charge

By Briaunna Malone
A local hospital is teaming up with an Erie Community College to offer medical opportunities to employees free of charge.

A program that is being offered by UPMC Hamot will train students to take on the job as a surgical technician and jumpstart their new career.

UPMC Hamot’s surgical technologist school is offering a 20-month program that will jumpstart the career of students that are interested in being surgical assistant.

“By the end of the 20 months, the participants will be earning an associate’s degree and will be ready to test for their surgical technologist certification exam, which is actually now required in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Ashlee Skarzenski, clinical director at UPMC Hamot.

Warren County students to see manufacturing career push

Skarzenski said the participants will complete the program being ready to assist surgeons.

“They are acting as pretty much the right hand to the men or women to the surgeons, and they are making sure that the sterile field is maintained the entire procedure. They’re making sure that patients don’t get surgical site infections. They are anticipating every move of the surgeon,” added Skarzenski.

A director of administration of UPMC’s School of Surgical Technology said the program has shown success in previous students.

“Our first class, when they sat for their certifications exam, 100 percent of them passed on the first try, which like never happens, and they are just performing so well.” said Craig Knox, director of administration at UPMC School of Surgical Technology.

Controlled burn fire training takes place at former Aviation Club

Knox said the program will eventually be available for people beyond UPMC Hamot employees.

“The whole program has been extremely successful. We’re getting ready to roll it out even more broadly to the general public soon, so we’re pretty excited. We’ve got some exciting things. We’ll be releasing and sharing shortly, but we are going to be reaching out and making education accessible to even non-employees, which we’re really excited about,” Knox added.

Knox said a rewarding aspect of the program for him is to provide free education to people who may not have the resources available to do so themselves.

