Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Becky Dyer of Wayland was the winner of the Penasee Globe’s $200 grand prize drawing and was shown sharing the booty with daughter Danielle, 3. The Henika Library Planning Committee is working on attempting to...
Moline to celebrate its 150th anniversary Sept. 17-18
The community of Moline will celebrate its sesquicentennial all day Saturday, Sept. 17, near what was formerly regarded as its downtown. Moline’s business district no longer exists, but it once was home to the Moline State Bank, Dave’s Variety Store, a post office and Moline Locker. Over the years, most businesses have moved north and south on the U.S.-131 expressway and closer to Division, once referred to as old U.S.-131.
Storm causes widespread power outages in this area
More than 9,000 locations and residences in Allegan County were still without power as of Tuesday morning as a result of a late summer storm that passed through this area Monday afternoon. Some residents reported their power wouldn’t be restored until Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. The outage closed Wayland Union Schools for the day. Shown at left are power lines that were ignited by a felled tree near Steeby Elementary on East Superior Street. The town went dark Monday evening, with only sites to the west near the expressway showing any signs of life. Many just north of Wayland had power restored at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, completing 10 hours of lightless and powerless challenges in. northeastern Allegan County. Consumers Energy crews still were working feverishly Tusday.
Wildcat boys C-C take 4th in Saranac Invitational
The Wayland boys’ varsity cross-country team Wednesday afternoon finished fourth among 14 teams at the Saranac Invitational. The meet was added to the Wildcats’ schedule at the last minute and harriers had to find alternative busing to participate. Wayland had 107 team points among the competitors, which included...
Forums, listening sessions just don’t cut it any more
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “…Go to the people. Ask the hands that serve the machines of America. Ask these thousands of folks, who wouldn’t say no to yesterday, or yes instead of knowing it all.” — The Firesign Theatre, 1969, “How Can You Be in Two Places at Once When You’re Not anywhere at All.”
Martin, Hopkins, Wayland all back in action Thursday
Because of the Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, Wayland, Hopkins and Martin varsity football teams will play Thursday evening for their second outings of the season. Perhaps most interesting is the revival of Martin’s annual “Onion Kings” contest, a tribute to the school’s nickname before it became the home of the Clippers. A pretty good outfit from Gobles will provide the competition. The Tigers are fresh from a 30-13 victory over Marcellus on opening night last Friday.
Attorney general stops in Martin to talk about safety
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (fourth from left) stopped in at Martin Public Schools Tuesday morning for a discussion on school safety and opportunities to leverage grant funding for safer schools. She met with Martin school board members and administrators. Second from left in the photo is new Supt. Samantha Ball and fifth from ft is outgoing Supt. Brooke Ballee-Stone.
Vikings lose in bracket finals of Cereal City tourney
The Hopkins High School varsity volleyball team Saturday lost in the Silver Bracket finals of the Cereal City Invitational to leave its season record at 11-6-4. “This tournament allows the team to face large schools and very successful programs,” said coach Terri Wisser. The Vikings won one of three...
Hopkins claims victory in O-K Silver volleyball opener
The Hopkins varsity volleyball team opened its O-K Silver Conference dual match season with a victory over visiting Comstock Park. The Vikings started strong with a 25-10 decision in the first game, stumbled in the second with a 25-15 loss, but then righted the ship to take two close verdicts the rest of the way, 25-19 and 25-23.
