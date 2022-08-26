DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO