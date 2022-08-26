Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Feeding coordinator's firing upheld by city of Dothan board
Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. City blames Wingfield for possible crimes in nutrition program. Updated: 2 hours ago. The city of Dothan has trying to rebound after scandalous allegations in child feeding program. Supply chain...
wdhn.com
Dale County Commission gives 12% raise to law enforcement
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County law enforcement personnel will see a little more on their checks starting next month. Due to labor market changes within law enforcement agencies across the state, the commission gave a 12% pay raise to APOST certified deputies. That brings the raise to 27%...
wdhn.com
Dothan city employee’s termination is upheld after a unanimous vote
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Wingfield was fighting her termination from the city of Dothan. She was the Dothan Leisure Services program director and after a unanimous vote, Wingfield’s termination was upheld. Breakfast at Tammy’s in Dothan won the bid to provide meals for at-risk kids and adults...
WSFA
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
wtvy.com
Dorothy Robbins newest Houston County registrar
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dorothy Robbins was sworn in as a member of the Houston County Board of Registrars on Monday. “I can’t seem to find the words to fully express my gratitude to God for allowing me to serve,” Robbins told friends who witnessed the occasion. Her...
WCTV
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are working to figure out how a ragged and rusted red pickup from Iowa wound up in the Chattahoochee River. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman spotted the vehicle Monday in the river at Neal’s Landing Park. Dive and search...
wtvy.com
Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
WJHG-TV
Stolen truck pulled from Chattahoochee River, officials looking for suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A vehicle was located in the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County, and was believed to have been stolen, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies reported receiving a call from a local fisherman saying they saw a truck in the Chattahoochee River...
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Jackson County school bus hit-and-run incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - After an August 25 hit-and run of a school bus in Jackson County, and a request for public assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made of the individual responsible. The vehicle used in the incident, a 4-door green sedan, was...
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
wdhn.com
Level Plains Police arrest suspects involved in May shooting
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — Level Plains Police have arrested all suspects involved in a late May shooting. On May 28th, officials started investigating shots fired into a home on Z Street in Level Plains. According to police, the fight started in Elba, then continued at the Waffle House in Enterprise, eventually leading to the Level Plains home, where 31 bullet casings were found.
wdhn.com
Motorcycle victim identified in collision on South Oates Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The motorcyclist involved in this afternoon’s wreck has died according to officials. Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida, was taken to the emergency room at Southeast Health and was pronounced dead at 12:49 p.m. ORIGNAL:. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials respond to a...
wtvy.com
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
wtvy.com
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
wdhn.com
DPD: Early morning bar fight leads to high-speed chase
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An early Sunday morning fight at a local Dothan nightclub leads to a police chase into Daleville. Early Sunday morning, officials responded to a call about a fight that broke out at Rain on South Saint Andrews Street in Dothan. Officials arrived at the scene...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: STAR IDs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss STAR IDs. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Local chain restaurant closes their doors for good in Dothan.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”
wtvy.com
Wish granted: 6-year-old Beckham is ready to go camping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While it may have been a typically Wednesday for some, for one family it was a day they’ll cherish forever. “We always knew he was a very special kid, and he definitely makes you not take each day for granted,” expresses Kandi Kendall, mother of Beckham, Make-A-Wish recipient.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass 9-1-1 dispatchers learn how to handle human trafficking
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It happens every day and too often goes unnoticed. Human trafficking is modern day slavery and is a terrifying situation for those caught in its trap. On August 29, Wiregrass area first responders got to work on learning how they can help victims and those who witness the crimes.
