No. 21 WVU women’s soccer opens weekend at No. 11 Auburn
The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to the road, traveling to Auburn, Alabama, for a matchup with No. 11 Auburn on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff at Auburn Soccer Complex is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, with...
WVU men drop, women hold steady in United Soccer Coaches poll
The WVU women’s soccer team is poised for a top-25 matchup on Thursday after keeping its place in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday. The Mountaineers (2-1-1) remain at No. 21 after taking a win and a loss over the last week. They fell on Thursday on the road against No. 10 Penn State 2-0 but recovered on Sunday with a 3-0 home victory over Saint Francis.
JT Daniels named WVU’s starting QB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – JT Daniels will call the signals against Pitt. WVU head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that the transfer quarterback will start in the Mountaineers’ week one clash against Pitt. Daniels beat out three other candidates for the job this preseason. “JT earned the right to...
Pitt coach Narduzzi praises “cerebral” JT Daniels
WVU's new QB has left an impression on the opposing head coach. A showdown between former USC quarterbacks is afoot in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Just days after Pitt announced USC transfer Kedon Slovis will start against West Virginia in the season-opening Backyard Brawl, WVU retaliated by naming its own former Trojan, JT Daniels, as its starting quarterback. Both enter the game with a wealth of college experience as they are set to debut for their new respective teams.
Examining WVU’s depth chart for opener vs. Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed a two-deep for his roster Monday prior to his first game week press conference of the regular season. Most notably, the fourth-year head coach named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against Pitt, adding that the transfer’s “steadiness” and decision-making ability set him apart from his teammates at that position.
Victor Scott II named Florida State League Player of the Week
Minor League Baseball recognized a former WVU star for his early impact on the pro ranks on Monday. Victor Scott II was named the Florida State League Player of the Week after a monster week for the Palm Beach Cardinals, playing four games against the St. Lucie Mets, smacking his first two professional home runs and recording six RBIs. Scott played four of the five games in the series and batted .375 with five extra-base hits. He also added a pair of stolen bases in typical Victor Scott II fashion.
WVSOM celebrates 50th anniversary at Lambert’s Winery
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated 50 years, from 1972-2022 at Lambert’s Winery in Weston, for its Central East Campus on Monday night. In those 50 years, the medical school has been providing quality physicians to small towns all over the state...
