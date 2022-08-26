ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Students within Ohio County Schools can go to all sporting events for free

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Beginning at Friday night’s game between Wheeling Park and St. Clairsville, all students within the Ohio County School system will be able to enter all sporting events, free of charge.


Last spring, Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith Dailer and the athletic director went to the Board of Education with estimates on how many students typically go to games and how much it would cost. The Board was able to add that cost into their budget to give the students free admission.

“When you go to opposing venues they’re requesting payment for children and adults. So at least the children here in Ohio County Schools can attend these events, we can help build our Patriot Pride throughout the county, and we’re super excited to see those kids at the game tonight.”

Meredith Dailer, Principal, Ohio County Schools

Principal Dailer also tells us that all students have paper IDs at the moment, but those will be replaced with photo IDs in the coming weeks. They will present that ID at the gate and be able to walk in, free of charge.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

