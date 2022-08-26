ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

By Alina Lee
 5 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Steven Fernandez , 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000.

Adolfo Valdez , 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Valdez has a warrant for Traffic Offenses which include Driving Under Restraint, Failure to Display Proof of Insurance and Careless Driving. He has a second warrant for Larceny. His total bond amount is $2,500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Steven Fernandez
