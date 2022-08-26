Read full article on original website
North Bergen C.A.R.E.S. Distributes School Supplies To Township Children
With school scheduled to start in less than two weeks, North Bergen kids were able to get free book bags and all sorts of supplies thanks to North Bergen C A.R.E.S. during a giveaway event held on Monday at the township’s Recreation Center. All kinds of items were available...
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
Jersey City’s On-Demand Transit Service VIA Surpasses 1 Million Rides
Since Launching at the Pandemic’s Height, Via Jersey City has Become a Blueprint for how Cities can Introduce a Flexible, Resilient Mobility Option to Complement Existing Public Transit. Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces Jersey City’s successful on-demand microtransit service, Via, has just surpassed one million rides since it was...
The NephCure Kidney International Pig Jig Barbeque Competition & Fundraiser Visits Weehawken
The NephCure Kidney International’s Pig Jig event and Barbeque Competition made its way to the Weehawken waterfront on Saturday afternoon. This fundraiser raises awareness and funds for this rare, protein spilling disease of the kidney. The event, which has been going on nationwide for many years, raises both money...
‘You can see their faces’: Hudson schools gear up for a more relaxed first day than 2021
The freshmen who sat in Dickinson High School classrooms during orientation Wednesday, meeting new teachers and trudging through social icebreakers, were the sixth-graders whose spring plays and sporting events were canceled when COVID-19 turned their world upside down. A little more than two years later, school days are returning to...
Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month
Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M
Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
Tenants say flooding in luxury Jersey City building is ‘nightmare’
For Jordan Mendelsohn, 28, who lives in a luxury building with a rooftop pool, private gym, and floor-to-ceiling views of Manhattan, the Hudson River, and the Statue of Liberty, all a stone’s throw from New York City seemed like a dream. When she got the keys to her $3,600-a-month, two-bedroom apartment in September 2020. But six months later, it became a living nightmare.
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
WNYBOE Partners With LSC and Bank of America to Provide Memorial High School With STEM Education
West New York Superintendent of Schools Clara Brito Herrera has announced an exciting partnership between the Board of Education, Liberty Science Center in Jersey City and Bank of America which will enhance Memorial High School students’ understanding and learning of the STEM curriculum. Brito Herrera stated, “I am very...
Free Tickets Available For Hoboken’s Propelify Innovation Festival on October 6
The City of Hoboken invites residents to the Propelify Innovation Festival on Thursday, October 6, at Maxwell Place Park. The City and Propelify are offering free tickets to Hoboken residents while supplies last. “Hoboken is historically a City of innovation, a City of inventors,” said Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. “We...
I Went to Trash School
The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent
It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamps Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services...
Annual backpack giveaway a ‘huge success,’ says NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD’s 123rd Precinct Community Council annual backpack giveaway was a “huge success” ahead of the official start of the school year, the NYPD said. “Over 100 backpacks GONE in less than an hour!!!”, wrote the NYPD’s 123rd Precinct on Twitter. “Thanks to...
Murphy backing Guy for Hudson County Executive
Gov. Phil Murphy appears to have endorsed Craig J. Guy for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive in 2023. Murphy will headline a summer barbecue in Jersey City next month to launch Guy’s campaign to succeed Tom DeGise, a six-term incumbent who is not seeking re-election. This is...
Jersey City, NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 slaying
JERSEY CITY — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a woman that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide, prosecutors said Monday. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in...
Route 440 closed for 2 weeks in Jersey City, Bayonne for emergency repairs
Route 440 in New Jersey is now closed for the next two weeks for emergency utility repairs in Jersey City and Bayonne.
3 Jersey City men charged with stealing building materials from Bayonne construction site
Three Jersey City men were arrested late Thursday night after Bayonne police caught them with metal beams taken from a construction site on the Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, authorities said. Taknaigi Z. Townsend, 19, Tymir D. Wilcher, 27, and Domonic J. Watson, 31, were charged with burglary and theft, Bayonne...
Check cashing fraudsters preying on Staten Islanders. NYPD offers tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police on Staten Island are warning residents and workers about yet another in-person scam; this one targeting any good-hearted person with a bank account. A tweet Friday by the NYPD’s 123rd Precinct, which encompasses the borough’s South Shore, explained that the “check cashing scam” starts with...
