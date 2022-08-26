ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

hudsontv.com

Jersey City’s On-Demand Transit Service VIA Surpasses 1 Million Rides

Since Launching at the Pandemic’s Height, Via Jersey City has Become a Blueprint for how Cities can Introduce a Flexible, Resilient Mobility Option to Complement Existing Public Transit. Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces Jersey City’s successful on-demand microtransit service, Via, has just surpassed one million rides since it was...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M

Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
NEWARK, NJ
tornadopix.com

Tenants say flooding in luxury Jersey City building is ‘nightmare’

For Jordan Mendelsohn, 28, who lives in a luxury building with a rooftop pool, private gym, and floor-to-ceiling views of Manhattan, the Hudson River, and the Statue of Liberty, all a stone’s throw from New York City seemed like a dream. When she got the keys to her $3,600-a-month, two-bedroom apartment in September 2020. But six months later, it became a living nightmare.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Free Tickets Available For Hoboken’s Propelify Innovation Festival on October 6

The City of Hoboken invites residents to the Propelify Innovation Festival on Thursday, October 6, at Maxwell Place Park. The City and Propelify are offering free tickets to Hoboken residents while supplies last. “Hoboken is historically a City of innovation, a City of inventors,” said Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. “We...
Curbed

I Went to Trash School

The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent

It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Murphy backing Guy for Hudson County Executive

Gov. Phil Murphy appears to have endorsed Craig J. Guy for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive in 2023. Murphy will headline a summer barbecue in Jersey City next month to launch Guy’s campaign to succeed Tom DeGise, a six-term incumbent who is not seeking re-election. This is...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

