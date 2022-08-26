ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Quit Being Sheep
3d ago

Biden has everyone at each other's throats. It is getting bad. Creating hate. Creating racists. Total opposite of what needs to happen.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Church Vandalized With Racist Messaging Twice

Someone spray-painted ethnic slurs and white supremacy symbols and messages on a McKinney church and police want to know who. It happened not once but twice recently at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on Stonebridge Drive. “The Christian message that's in the bible is that god loves all people,” said lead...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Cops say accused child predator committed suicide when confronted

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation is underway after police said a suspected child predator committed suicide in front of officers. It happened on Aug. 30 outside the La Quinta Inn in the 8300 block of John Carpenter Freeway. On that day, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Dallas Police Department, surrounded the suspect's car where they witnessed him shoot himself.The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from the self-inflicted gunshot. The Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit responded and is investigating. In addition, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has responded, as well as the Office of Community Police Oversight.The suspect's name wasn't released pending notification of the next of kin.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Black Police Association Denounces Racist Commemorative Coin

The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas scheduled a press conference Wednesday to denounce a commemorative coin created to mark the 15th anniversary of the South Central Police Patrol Station. BPA President Terrance Hopkins issued a press release Wednesday saying the press conference will address the “racist coin that was...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online Relationship

Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village church is stepping down.Debby Hudson/Unsplash. Matt Chandler, the pastor of a popular Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch admitted to having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and is now stepping down from preaching and teaching. NBC 5 says that the pastor of The Village Church said the relationship was not sexual or romantic. However, elders said the messages sent over Instagram were unwise and Chandler said they revealed something unhealthy in him.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former juvenile supervision officer arrested, faces up to 1 year in jail

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A former juvenile supervision officer has been arrested. In July, Michael Leopold Richards, Jr., 49, allegedly used excessive force against a juvenile in custody, resulting in bodily injury.Richards surrendered himself to the Dallas County Sherriff's Office on Aug. 29. He had a warrant for the offense of official oppression. Official oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas. If Richards is convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $4,000.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Child's 'letter to God' leads to McKinney man's 35-years sentence

A McKinney man has been sentenced to 35 years without parole, according to a Monday announcement from the Collin County District Attorney's office. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that 49-year-old Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target

Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne woman arrested in sibling stabbing case

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — A Van Alstyne woman was jailed after being accused of stabbing her brother. Van Alstyne police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday following an argument between the two siblings. The woman, identified in jail documents as Rebecca Joy Prikryl, stabbed her brother...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout

FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX

