Youngsville, LA

New Roundabout Coming, and It's Not in Youngsville

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edP3p_0hX6upYJ00
via Google Street View

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced plans to install a new roundabout in Acadiana, and it’s NOT in Youngsville.

Yes, we like to joke about Youngsville being Roundabout Central, but there are several roundabouts in other areas of Acadiana.

Some of them are quite small and are in residential areas, others are larger and at the intersection of larger highways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2po8cV_0hX6upYJ00
via Google Street View

The new one will be much larger than the one above, of course, as it will be at the intersection of West Gloria Switch and Mills Street, just west of Carencro.

The current intersection, pictured below, is a 4-way stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGsev_0hX6upYJ00
via Google Street View

According to the Department of Transportation and Development for the state of Louisiana, construction on the new intersection will begin in September.

The cost of the project is estimated to be over $3 million.

As part of the construction, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will see to it that “subsurface drainage” is installed while the roadway is torn up for the project. (We all know that we need more drainage in Acadiana, right?)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXyuw_0hX6upYJ00
Getty Images

The release from LA DOTD did not include an estimated completion date but did remind us that crews will be working as weather permits.

As part of the upgrade, traffic will be, at times, diverted. At other times, traffic will be down to one lane, so delays are to be expected during construction.

Also, as a slight inconvenience Mills Street will have to be closed north of Gloria Switch (Highway 98) for an undetermined amount of time.

This new traffic circle will be at least the 3rd roundabout constructed in the Carencro area, with one being west of Mills Street on Highway 98 at Highway 93, and the other being on Hector Connoly just east of Interstate 49.

You are asked to remain patient and aware during the construction phase of the roundabout as crews are expected to be on-site from 7am – 5pm, Monday – Friday.

