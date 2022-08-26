ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
msn.com

Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed

It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

The 10 most competitive high schools in SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina’s most competitive public high schools, where students earned better grades in classes and scores on standardized tests, are statistically more likely to prepare kids for success in college. However, the best indicator we have to predict the success of a child in...
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina Hurricane Season and what to expect going forward

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the beginning of the month we introduced you to the Saharan Air Layer. This sand suspended in the atmosphere continues to be an issue when it comes to tropical development in in 2022. Tropical systems thrive in a moist environment and the Saharan dust chokes off any developing systems in the tropics.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

USGA issues earthquake advisory for central South Carolina

A swarm of earthquakes is ongoing near the towns of Elgin and Lugoff. A swarm of earthquakes in the Elgin, South Carolina promoted the United States Geological Survey to create scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm began...
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
COLUMBIA, SC

