More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County. South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation &...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
msn.com
Tourist’s stop for water leads to a big South Carolina lottery prize. ‘I freaked out’
A South Carolina tourist stopped to get a water bottle — and scored a lottery ticket that was worth much more. “I freaked out,” the six-figure prize winner said in a news release. “I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug.”. The man...
msn.com
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed
It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
counton2.com
The 10 most competitive high schools in SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina’s most competitive public high schools, where students earned better grades in classes and scores on standardized tests, are statistically more likely to prepare kids for success in college. However, the best indicator we have to predict the success of a child in...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
South Carolina law firms plan action against Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
WLTX.com
South Carolina Hurricane Season and what to expect going forward
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the beginning of the month we introduced you to the Saharan Air Layer. This sand suspended in the atmosphere continues to be an issue when it comes to tropical development in in 2022. Tropical systems thrive in a moist environment and the Saharan dust chokes off any developing systems in the tropics.
FOX Carolina
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
South Carolina deputies arrest man hiding in wall after hourslong standoff
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people were arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities found a man hiding in the wall at a home on Johns Island, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 9 a.m. to the home on Abram Road to help Mount Pleasant police serve a […]
thedanielislandnews.com
USGA issues earthquake advisory for central South Carolina
A swarm of earthquakes is ongoing near the towns of Elgin and Lugoff. A swarm of earthquakes in the Elgin, South Carolina promoted the United States Geological Survey to create scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm began...
Soldier, 17, collapses during training in South Carolina, dies days later
FORT JACKSON. S.C. — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.
SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was...
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
