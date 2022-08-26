Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces September Special Events and Programs
Montgomery Parks has a full lineup of special events in September, including festivals, free salsa lessons, happy hours, and yappy hours to bring your furry friends along. There are events for all ages and interests. September Events in Montgomery Parks Include:. Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Celebration | September 3| 10...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Theaters to Participate in National Cinema Day; All Movie Tickets $3 on Saturday, September 3
Several Montgomery County theaters will offer $3 tickets this Saturday, September 3 as a part of National Cinema Day. According to www.nationalcinemaday.org, the $3 tickets are for “every movie, every showtime, and every format.” Some theaters will also offer food and drink discounts, such as AMC, who are offering a fountain drink and popcorn combo for $5. Participating theaters include:
mocoshow.com
OmniFun Gaithersburg to Reopen in Partnership With Frederick’s Me Land This Week
OmniFun Indoor Play Center, located at 831 Russell Ave Gaithersburg, will be reopening on Friday, September 2nd. Two weeks ago we let you know that OmniFun would be reopening in partnership with Frederick’s Me Land. Me Land is an indoor playground located in Frederick, MD that opened in 2020. 20% off admission tickets will be available for the first week (9/2-9/8).
mocoshow.com
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date For Germantown Location
Crumbl Cookies opened its first MoCo location almost two years ago at Federal Plaza in Rockville. In November we let you know that the bakery, known for its long box of cookies, would be opening a second location– near Wegmans at The Shops at Seneca Meadows shopping center in Germantown. An opening date of Friday, September 9th has been posted on Google and was confirmed by an employee of the Rockville location on Wednesday evening.
mocoshow.com
XO Pho & Grill Now Open
XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Goes Purple For The Month of September
In Celebration of National Alcohol and Drug Addiction/Mental Health Recovery Month, the City’s Homeless Services Division launches a “Gaithersburg Goes Purple” Campaign to bring awareness to the growing opioid epidemic, including a series of educational & commemorative events & activities throughout the month of September. The theme,...
mocoshow.com
Harriet Tubman Elementary Becomes 210th MCPS School
Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School became the 210th school in MCPS when it opened its doors to more than 450 students on Aug. 29, the first day of school. See the ribbon-cutting ceremony below. The Gaithersburg school features 99,893 square feet of learning space and opens with Prekindergarten–4th grades, with...
Fleet Week returning to Baltimore next week with new flyovers, festivities
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there. On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over...
Playground in Bel Air to close for renovations
Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel air will close for renovations on September 12 for approximately 3 months
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up
It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
mocoshow.com
Current Planet Fitness Rockville to Close When New Rockville Location Opens
In July we let you know that Planet Fitness will be opening a new location at 5520 Randolph Rd in Rockville (Montrose Shopping Center) in the space that was formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym. Though an opening date has not yet been set, we were told today that the current Rockville location at 1776 E Jefferson St in Federal Plaza will close when the new location opens. The new location is currently under construction.
Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover
Amazon will be closing two of its Baltimore-area warehouses, and will relocate 353 employees. The company filed a notice with the state labor department last week
mocoshow.com
Applications Now Being Accepted to Participate in the 2022 Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade
Montgomery County is looking for colorful performing units and creative groups to march in the annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade, which this year will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Silver Spring. Applications for units to participate are due on Sept. 19. The Montgomery County event is the only Thanksgiving Parade in the Washington metropolitan area.
mocoshow.com
Register for Makeover Montgomery 5
Makeover Montgomery 5 takes place September 22-24 this year. This year’s conference will take place with a focus on seeking regional ideas to help Montgomery County thrive. Sessions will be organized into four themes under the general topic of resilience:. Economic resilience. Neighborhood and social resilience. Environmental, climate, and...
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg
According to employees at the Lakeforest Mall location, the new Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd (former site of of KFC) will be opening on September 12. Lakeforest currently has signage up announcing the relocation. Pollo Campero has additional Montgomery County locations in Takoma Park and Wheaton. The Downtown Silver Spring location closed in December, 2021.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Producers of Natalie Portman's 'Lady in the Lake' series threatened in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Apple TV+ series filming in Baltimore was forced to stop production Friday after several people threatened the producers and tried to extort money from them, Baltimore police said. Chakia Fennoy, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, said the crew was filming around 4 p.m....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: Baltimore Barbecue
In this “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” video, Guy Fieri stops by The Smoking Swine food truck in Baltimore. After his parents gifted him a smoker for Christmas one year, Smoking Swine owner Drew Pumphrey pursued the passion. “Everything that I’ve put in it just worked really well and...
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
