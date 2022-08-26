ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a major injury scare to deal with during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions Sunday when star linebacker TJ Watt left the game prematurely with a knee injury. Watt suffered the injury after taking a low block from Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, which reminded those who were watching the […] The post Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick

With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different. In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Lions added...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Dennis Allen, Tyrann Mathieu get brutally honest on C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade to Eagles

The New Orleans Saints made a surprise move on Tuesday, trading defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 draft pick. This comes after he made it well known of his desire to sign a new contract in training but instead, Gardner-Johnson heads to Philly instead and becomes a starter right away. […] The post Dennis Allen, Tyrann Mathieu get brutally honest on C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB

Brian Kelly is no longer in South Bend but controversies during his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish seem to continue hounding him. Recently, former Notre Dame football head coach and legend of the sport Lou Holtz made a revelation about Brian Kelly not responding to any of the letters he sent him during […] The post Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
ClutchPoints

Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target

The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and among the roster cut casualties was a surprising wide receiver in Daurice Fountain, per Herbie Teope of the KC Star. The 26-year-old receiver was widely expected to make the Chiefs’ roster given his familiarity with their offensive scheme and his exploits on special […] The post Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury

The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now Pete Alonso and co. might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially […] The post Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim

Lamar Jackson and his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens has been a headline all season long. There are people around the league that feel Baltimore needs to extend him this offseason or they will lose him after the 2022 campaign. Negotiations have reportedly been on-going throughout the offseason, but nothing has come to fruition. […] The post Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Titans#The Los Angeles Rams#Multiple Cardinals#Sports Illustrated#Hop Lsb Deandre Hopkins
ClutchPoints

‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons

The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers

For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns tighten up Deshaun Watson-led QB room by cutting former top pick

When Josh Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals out of UCLA, many felt as if the quarterback was on the path to NFL stardom. He was fresh off of a strong college career and had potential without question. But things never materialized in Arizona. Since 2018, Rosen has played in just 10 total games. He technically played 4 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, but tallied just 11 passing attempts. However, Josh Rosen had a chance to compete for the starting job with the Cleveland Browns given Deshaun Watson’s suspension.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers

The Buffalo Bills cut ties with punter Matt Araiza on over the weekend ahead of final 53-man roster cuts, and they’re quickly getting to work on finding a replacement. The Bills reportedly brought in former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin for a visit on Wednesday in hopes of potentially signing him ahead […] The post Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void

It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy