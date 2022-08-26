Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a major injury scare to deal with during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions Sunday when star linebacker TJ Watt left the game prematurely with a knee injury. Watt suffered the injury after taking a low block from Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, which reminded those who were watching the […] The post Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick
With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different. In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Lions added...
Dennis Allen, Tyrann Mathieu get brutally honest on C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade to Eagles
The New Orleans Saints made a surprise move on Tuesday, trading defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 draft pick. This comes after he made it well known of his desire to sign a new contract in training but instead, Gardner-Johnson heads to Philly instead and becomes a starter right away. […] The post Dennis Allen, Tyrann Mathieu get brutally honest on C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings shock world by cutting defensive player on top of depth chart
Final cut down day is always full of surprises. Even the most ardent Minnesota Vikings follower, though, was no doubt shocked by their team’s release of a player who’s been a long presumed starter. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings parted ways with defensive lineman Armon...
Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB
Brian Kelly is no longer in South Bend but controversies during his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish seem to continue hounding him. Recently, former Notre Dame football head coach and legend of the sport Lou Holtz made a revelation about Brian Kelly not responding to any of the letters he sent him during […] The post Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones doubles down on Ezekiel Elliott ahead of 2022 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insists running back Ezekiel Elliott will be a key piece of the team’s success this season. He doubled down on that notion once again during a recent interview on Tuesday with 105.3 The Fan. Via Jon Machota:. “With our plan and our personnel, we...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick drops truth bomb on retirement plans
As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters his age-70 season in the NFL, the common question around the league is until when he wants to keep going. After all, he is already one of the most successful football coaches in history and basically has nothing left to prove.
Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target
The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and among the roster cut casualties was a surprising wide receiver in Daurice Fountain, per Herbie Teope of the KC Star. The 26-year-old receiver was widely expected to make the Chiefs’ roster given his familiarity with their offensive scheme and his exploits on special […] The post Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury
The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now Pete Alonso and co. might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially […] The post Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim
Lamar Jackson and his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens has been a headline all season long. There are people around the league that feel Baltimore needs to extend him this offseason or they will lose him after the 2022 campaign. Negotiations have reportedly been on-going throughout the offseason, but nothing has come to fruition. […] The post Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Commanders QB Sam Howell’s surprising preseason record put him on the clock to replace Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders quarterback situation needed an upgrade after patching together the most important position in football last season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Garrett Gilbert. This season, Ron Rivera traded for Carson Wentz and drafted North Carolina QB Sam Howell in the fifth round. Carson Wentz...
True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers
For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
Former 1st-round pick’s comeback attempt with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs falls short
The Kansas City Chiefs have a revamped receiving corps for 2022 after trading superstar wideout Tyreek Hill. As many questions as Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and company still have to answer for the Chiefs, coach Andy Reid has enough confidence in his rebuilt group of receivers that a former first-round pick once again finds himself without a job.
Browns tighten up Deshaun Watson-led QB room by cutting former top pick
When Josh Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals out of UCLA, many felt as if the quarterback was on the path to NFL stardom. He was fresh off of a strong college career and had potential without question. But things never materialized in Arizona. Since 2018, Rosen has played in just 10 total games. He technically played 4 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, but tallied just 11 passing attempts. However, Josh Rosen had a chance to compete for the starting job with the Cleveland Browns given Deshaun Watson’s suspension.
Bengals get Joe Burrow new weapon following 53 man roster cut deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to prove their run to the Super Bowl last season was no fluke. Surrounding Joe Burrow with as much talent as possible will help them achieve that goal. As NFL teams commence roster cuts to land on a 53-man roster, the Bengals are making a move for one of the high-profile names on the open market.
Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers
The Buffalo Bills cut ties with punter Matt Araiza on over the weekend ahead of final 53-man roster cuts, and they’re quickly getting to work on finding a replacement. The Bills reportedly brought in former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin for a visit on Wednesday in hopes of potentially signing him ahead […] The post Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void
It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
