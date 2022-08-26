Read full article on original website
news9.com
Owasso Food Pantry Helping Over 400 New Families With Meals, Groceries
Organizers with an Owasso non-profit dedicated to helping people in need say they are seeing a huge increase in people who need help with food. Since the start of 2022, the organization has served more than 400 new households. On Monday, Owasso Community Resources received a truckload of food from...
tulsapeople.com
The Paris apartment: A Tulsa couple builds their dream home from international inspiration
Sharon and John Hemphill are no strangers to the home building process. Having built two houses in the past, they knew exactly what they wanted — and needed — in their new home. The couple fell in love with the area in 2008 when they downsized to a...
news9.com
Promise Pointe Foundation Helping The Transition Back Into Society
When Alfreidya Webster saw the Skyline Motel on Route 66 in Stroud, she knew it would be the perfect place for her foundation. “Promise Pointe Foundation is for female and male clients that have been displaced for any numerous reasons,” said Webster. She started the program in 2008 and...
Tulsa burger diner vandalized on eve of owner’s childbirth
TULSA, Okla. — Brandy Adkins, who owns Flo’s Burger Diner with her husband, Dennis, is scheduled to deliver her fourth child Wednesday. She and her family were not expecting the surprise that vandals left for them Wednesday morning — a shattered window. Though shattered, the window was...
Tulsa State Fair looking to hire, less than a month from the fair
TULSA, Okla. — It takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put on the Tulsa State Fair each year at Expo Square. The Tulsa State Fair is looking to hire people in ticket sales, food and beverage, security, parking and more. “Are you interested in being a part of a team that hosts an annual party for over one million guests?” the job posting page reads.
news9.com
Construction Causing Issues For Tulsa Business Owners 11th & Lewis
A construction project to revamp the intersection of 11th and Lewis is proving to be a headache for drivers and businesses. It's been underway for about a year and doesn't have a completion date yet. "You know how people avoid construction zones and stuff like the flu, that's just human...
news9.com
Vendors Needed For Tulsa's 6th Annual 'Native American Day'
Tulsa's Annual "Native American Day" is looking for vendors for this year's celebration. "Native American Day" recognizes the impact indigenous populations have had on Tulsa. Those who want to participate can sign up to be in the parade or as a vendor. This year's event will be held at Dream...
tulsapeople.com
Turning Tulsa into Dreamland: A Q&A with Steph Simon, Dreamland Festival founder
The third weekend of September will feature the annual civic celebration with 918 Day festivities, and it will be when rapper Steph Simon and friends turn the Tulsa Arts District into a Dreamland Festival of music, art installations, panel conversations and more. Formerly known as World Culture Music Festival, Simon...
'Deleware?' | City of Tulsa addressing misspelled street signs
2 News Oklahoma reached out to the city after seeing that Delaware Avenue and Delaware Place off of 41st Street were misspelled, reading "Deleware."
'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Provides Boost To Oklahoma Economy
Data from Bartlesville's tourism bureau showed the city brought in $40 million in tourist spending thanks in part to the "Killers of the Flower Moon" film production. Tourism was up in Bartlesville nearly 30% from previous years. The film also counted for more than half of the city's sales and hotel taxes in 2021.
anadisgoi.com
Lauryn Fields crowned 2022-2023 Miss Cherokee
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Lauryn Fields, 20, of Sallisaw, was crowned Miss Cherokee 2022-2023 during the annual leadership competition held in Tahlequah Saturday. The tribe also crowned a new Junior Miss Cherokee and Little Cherokee Ambassadors, all of whom will serve in their roles for the next year. As Miss...
Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time we’ve seen them here locally.
news9.com
Some Checotah Residents Without Water For Several Days
People who get their water from McIntosh County Rural Water District 9 haven't had water for days. The water district said a large supply line leak near Lake Eufaula is to blame. The City of Checotah is working to repair the leaks, but doesn't know when water service will be...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
news9.com
Opioid Awareness Rally Held At Tulsa County Courthouse
A rally was held at the Tulsa County Courthouse today to bring attention to just how deadly fentanyl is and to show the impact the opioid crisis is having on the community. Several families said attending the rally helped them cope with their grief. “Christian was more than a grandson....
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
News On 6
Woman Killed In Crash Honored At Saint Francis For Donating Organs
The family of a woman killed in a car crash is devastated by her loss, but also celebrates the fact that she's saving other lives through organ donation. Cherie Murphy's husband, son and other loved ones were at Saint Francis as LifeShare raised a flag in her honor. Friends and...
news9.com
Jenks Mother Worries About Funding For Disabled Son's In-Home Care
A Jenks mother doesn't know what she's going to do to care for her disabled son after learning funding for in-home nursing may be taken away. That program is funded by Medicaid and TEFRA, which helps children with significant disabilities. Andee Cooper’s son Kannon is 14 but has the cognitive...
anadisgoi.com
Tulsa throws it back with ‘90s House Party on Dec. 30
TULSA, Okla. – The ‘90s are alive and well as Hard Rock Live welcomes ‘90s House Party featuring Tone Loc, Color Me Badd and C&C Music Factory inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 and go...
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
